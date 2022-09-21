Reps to probe Chinese national, alleged murder of corps member, miss Buhari

The House of Representatives Wednesday at the plenary resolved to investigate the alleged murder of one miss Ummulkulthum Buhari, a Corps Member serving in Sokoto state by a Chinese national, Mr Geng Quanrong.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Kabiru Rurum (APC-Kano state) under matter of. urgent public importance

While moving the motion, Hon Rurum lamented that the gruesome murder of the young lady occurred last week while in her residence located at Janbulo, Dorayi Babba in the Gwale Local Government area of Kano State.

The lawmaker said that the deceased was carrying out her national duty as National Youth Service (NYSC) Corps Member in Sokoto state.

According to him, “the deceased was allegedly killed by Mr Geng Quanrong at about 9:30 pm with a premeditated intention to commit the provocative act.

“That it took Geng more than an hour to force himself into the room of the deceased, shows that the attack and subsequent killing of the deceased person was a well thought out plan by Geng.

“Concerned that five days after the murder of Ummulkulthum Buhari, the Nigerian Police are yet to come out with a preliminary report on their investigation;

“Cognisant of the fact that the constitutional duty of government as contained in Section 14, Sub 2(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) that

“The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of Government” should be taken more seriously as the family members of the deceased and citizens of Kano and Nigerians at large are calling for justice,” he said.

While supporting the motion, Hon. Nkem Abonta (PDP-Abia) said that there was a need to determine the legal status of Geng and his activities in Nigeria and that the investigation should not be left to the police alone, suggesting that the house mandates relevant committee to investigate the matter and come up with a report that will be implemented.

Hon Abonta pointed out that the killing, torture and maltreatment of Nigerians by foreigners was become a thing a grievous concern and called for prompt action to curb the ugly trend.

While adopting the motion, the House urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to direct a thorough Investigation into the gruesome murder.

The lawmakers also urged the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria and the Chinese community in Kano state to condole with the Government and people of Kano state and Nigeria.

The House mandated the Committee on Interior to investigate the matter and report back to the House for further legislation





The House resolved that the activities of the company Geng works for be suspended pending the determination of the legal status of the Geng in Nigeria.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila called for a minute of silence in honour of the deceased.

