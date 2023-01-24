Reps to meet with CEOs of banks over cash policy, Wednesday

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Reps to meet , federal character policy MDAs ,Reps step down Same-Sex Marriage, Diaspora Intervention Trust Fund bills, Reps kick against FG's decision to halt $14.4bn East-West Rail line project, Reps approve N607.952bn 2022 FCT Appropriation bill, 32 days before end of fiscal year, Reps probe $475m Galaxy Backbone, China fibre infrastructure contract , probe of ecological funds utilisation, Reps committee rejects NPC, NIMC's budget proposals over discrepancies, Reps committee rejects foreign affairs' 2023 budget presentation over alleged infractions, attacks by political thugs , Reps probe multi-trillion naira, Reps to review proposed N470bn, lay budget estimates by September, Reps propose punitive measures for late payment of wages, pension, emoluments, menace of religious discrimination, establishment of additional public universities, NASS on accelerated passage of audit, MDAs must remit revenue, House Reps airlines funds,Reps vow to compel NEPZA to refund alleged N13.3bn unspent fund, Reps tackle TCN over breach NERC NIPP breach agreement,Reps committee probes NIPC , Reps fault subsidy payment

The House of Representatives during the Tuesday plenary resolved to meet with the Chief Executive Officers(CEOs) of Banks over the public outcry on the new cash withdrawal and redesigned currency policy.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Hon. Sada Soli.

The Ad-hoc Committee is to be chaired by the House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa is to meet with the stakeholders on Wednesday.

Details later…

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Are Celebrating Freedom, Tinubu Says In Kwara, Vows To Fight Corruption

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday said that his administration will continue fight to eradicate corruption if elected into power in the forthcoming general elections…

People Using Religion For Political Ends — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that some people hide under the canopy of religion to advance their economic and political agenda, and continuous education is needed so that the larger populace would not be hoodwinked…

‘INEC Won’t Surrender To Security Threats, To Conduct Mock Accreditation’


TO convince those who have expressed strong reservations about the functionality of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is planning to consider mock accreditation of voters ahead of general election…

Edo Oil-Producing Community Decries Lack Of School, Health Facility, Others

DESPITE being host to crude oil wells, Iguelaba community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State lacks secondary school and functional healthcare facility, it was gathered…

Premier Hotel Shut Down, Staff Laid Off

PREMIER Hotel, Ibadan has been shut down with the staff laid off, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report…

EDITORIAL: The Edo Train Kidnapping

ON Saturday January 7, some 20 passengers were abducted at the  train station in Igueben local government area of Edo State. The passengers were waiting to board a train to Warri, Delta State, when the armed men struck. A few days later, seven of the victims were set free…

You might also like
Latest News

Reps probe crude oil sales over $2.4bn revenue loss

Latest News

Reps move to deepen Nigeria-Israel diplomatic ties

Latest News

Reps halt sale of Polaris Bank, query proposed N40bn

Latest News

Reps probe multi-trillion naira revenue allocation, 13% derivation account since 2012

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More