Reps to meet with CEOs of banks over cash policy, Wednesday

The House of Representatives during the Tuesday plenary resolved to meet with the Chief Executive Officers(CEOs) of Banks over the public outcry on the new cash withdrawal and redesigned currency policy.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Hon. Sada Soli.

The Ad-hoc Committee is to be chaired by the House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa is to meet with the stakeholders on Wednesday.

Details later…

