Barring last-minute changes, the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes will today react to the allegation concerning on $140 million bribery scandal from Binance Executives.

The Committee on Financial Crimes chaired by Hon. Ginger Obinna is part of the joint Committees mandated to investigate the “despicable escape” of the Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla from the custody of the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The House during the plenary session held on Thursday, 8th May, 2024 mandated the joint Committees on Financial Crimes, National Security and Intelligence and Interior, to invite the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu to explain the circumstances that led to such despicable escape of a high profile suspect (Nadeem Anjarwalla) from his office.

The House also mandated the NSA to hands off the investigation of its personnel involved in the escape of Nadeem Anjarwalla as it cannot be a Judge in its own case.

Hence, the House mandated relevant Committees to conduct an investigation into the escape of Nadeem Anjarwalla and recommend further punitive actions for the culprits.

The House had during the plenary acknowledged the arrest and detention of the Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, an executive of a cryptocurrency exchange Company, Binance on February 26, 2024 for alleged complicity of the Company in money laundering and terrorism financing.

According to the sponsor of the motion, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Delegated Legislation, Hon. Dominic Okafor, the two Binance Executives were billed to appear in court on April 4, 2024 to answer to the alleged crimes against Nigeria before the security breach occurred which led to the escape of one of the Company’s executives in a very scandalous dimension.

“The House is concerned that persons suspected to have committed such atrocious crimes against the State of Nigeria with already over-burdened security challenges were kept in a Guest House in Abuja instead of lawful custody of the Department of State Service or any Other approved custodial facility.

“The House is worried that the escape of the Binance executive from the office of the National Security Adviser using a “Smuggled Passport” is, to say the least, most disappointing, embarrassing and disturbing as it portrays the porosity of the security architecture of the Country to the world.

“The House is disturbed that weeks after the Unfortunate escape and inability of the Security forces to re-arrest NadeeM Anjarwalla, the Kenyan Police arrested him on 22th April, 2024 as the International Criminal Police Organization moves to extradite him to Nigeria soon to face the allegation leveled against the Company,” he noted.

However, the tide turned barely 48 hours after the passage of the House resolution, Hon. Okafor on Friday, 10th May, 2024 briefed Parliamentary Correspondents on his travail alleging that he demanded for $140 million bribe from the Binance Executives.

Hon. Okafor who spoke during a press briefing held at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, also threatened to take legal action against an online news platform.

The lawmaker had during Wednesday plenary sponsored a motion to investigate the mysterious escape of an executive of a cryptocurrency exchange Company, Binance, Nadeem Anjarwalla, in a security breach which occurred while in a Guest House under the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Worried by the development, Hon. Okafor who expressed grave displeasure over series of calls received after the resolution passed by the House, Hon. Okafor said: “I am here this afternoon to talk about the false information that has been going on in the social media since after the sponsorship of my motion on Wednesday, 8th May a motion of urgent national importance which I talked about the need to investigate the escape from custody of one of the executives of Binance, Mr. Nadir Anjewala.

“Shortly after I moved that motion which was well received and a lot of people were calling to commend me. Shortly after that, I started getting calls from my friends all over the world saying I collected bribe from this very company.

“I got worried and after that did a letter to Premium Times, the media company that originated the story. I did a letter to them which I copied the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk, Inspector General of Police, EFCC and DSS.

“I asked them to retrieve the information within 24 hours if not I take legal action against them.

“That is why I am here to exonerate myself from such accusation aimed at tarnishing my image which I have earned over the years.

“I am coming from the private sector. I have been a member of Rotary International for over 25 years. For those of you who know what Rotary means and what they stand for. And someone wants to tarnish that image and integrity I have built over the years.

“I never knew anything about such transactions. Rather I moved a motion of national importance, something I feel because of my interest in the country Nigeria and for any personal interest.

“The motion I moved has to do with the investigation to find out how Nadir Njewala escaped from the custody of national security and has nothing to do with bribery or no bribery. It is still a mystery to me. I wouldn’t know how it emanated.”

Hon. Okafor who threatened legal action if the report is not pulled down, explained that he has been discussing with his legal advisers on the next line of action to take.

“This thing happened yesterday. So, we are looking at all the circumstances, so we look at the right legal action to take.

“For the online media man that accused me of collecting $140 million, I don’t think that is something we would sweep under the carpet. I am discussing with my legal team to know the right action to take,” he stressed

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE