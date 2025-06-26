Reps to investigate Nigeria Police Force over alleged misconduct

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged widespread abuse of office, corruption, and illegal sale of national assets within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance jointly sponsored by Reps. Ibe Okwarra Osunwa, Mark Esset, and Jafaru Leko, who warned that the credibility and operational efficiency of the police were being threatened by growing allegations of financial misconduct and procedural violations.

Citing Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution, which outlines the core mandate of the Nigeria Police Force, the lawmakers expressed concern that the institution mandated to protect lives and property is now facing credibility issues due to systemic irregularities and mismanagement.

One of the alarming revelations, according to the motion moved by Hon. Osunwa, is the reported splitting of a ₦6 billion contract for police uniforms into 66 smaller contracts allegedly awarded to Crown Natures Nigeria Limited—a move said to be aimed at circumventing the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

The lawmaker said the transaction was first exposed by investigative media platforms such as Sahara Reporters.

He further explained that the House was also disturbed by the reported sale of key national security assets, including the Garki Police Barracks in Abuja, the Falomo Police Barracks in Lagos, and the Bompai Barracks in Kano.

According to the lawmakers, “These assets were allegedly sold to private individuals connected to Exima Realty Company Ltd. without approval from relevant agencies, including the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the Ministry of Police Affairs, and the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“There is no record of due process being followed in these transactions, and it appears these critical security facilities were disposed of in violation of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) guidelines,” Hon. Osunwa stated during the debate.

The lawmakers further raised the alarm over multiple contracts awarded under the 2024 budget—running into tens of billions of naira—reportedly executed without approvals from the Ministerial Tenders Board, the Federal Executive Council, or the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP). Companies named in the alleged irregularities include Dexterity Development Ltd., KC Construction Ltd., Contract Technologies Ltd., and Strong Tower Infrastructure Development Ltd.

According to the motion, “Equally troubling was the alleged diversion of ₦2.9 billion allocated to the Safe School Initiative under a contract awarded to Vigiscope Ltd., which reportedly failed to meet statutory procurement criteria, such as obtaining a certificate from the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), required for all ICT-related procurements.

“More damning were credible claims that over ₦50 billion was disbursed to several companies—including PSGL Nigeria Ltd., SOLYD Nigeria Ltd., Toffy Ventures Ltd., Rush Rights Ltd., and others—for the supply of arms, boots, gunboats, and forensic equipment, with no evidence of delivery or execution.

“These are not isolated infractions; they point to a systemic abuse of office and sabotage of our internal security framework,” Osunwa said.

“We must act decisively to restore integrity and public confidence in our Police Force.”

When the motion was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the plenary session, it was unanimously supported by members.

The House mandated the Committees on Public Accounts and Procurement to conduct a detailed investigation into the Nigeria Police Force’s financial transactions, procurement practices, and the sale of national assets.

The committees are to report back to the House within six weeks with findings and recommendations for further legislative action.

