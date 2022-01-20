Reps to investigate missing 178,459 police firearms

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
Reps to investigate missing 178,459 police firearms, Reps task IGP, Security Chiefs to eradicate bandits activities in Kaduna, decentralisation of continuous voter's registration, budget for NCC, militarisation of elections, Reps summon Transport Minister, Reps probe Ministry of Sports, Reps call for urgent, Reps pass PIB, Reps tackle Police , Reps flag-off probe, Reps back bill, minority caucus tackles EFCC, Reps support bill on protection, No justification for mindless killing , reconstruction of Lambata-Lapai-Agaie-Bida road, illegal fishing by foreign vessels, Reps discharge 12 Ad-hoc Committees for non-performance, Reps support bill, recapitalisation of microfinance banks, Reps propose N5m fine, illicit trade in human organs, seaports’ concession agreements, move to reposition NDDC, caucus hails zonal congress, conduct comprehensive audit , minority caucus extols mothers, Reps protest 8 years, Reps suspend consideration, Reps express concern, railway rehabilitation contract, non-interest banking in Nigeria, Finance bill, audited accounts to Auditor General, finance bill through first reading, insurance premium on grounded aircrafts, service chiefs, Reps commence investigation into N15bn Kashimbilla hydropower project, sale of government land properties, establishment, Nigerians, house committee, polytechnic, COVID-19, Reps ,Reps, NITDA, finance, budget, NSIPs, GEEP, SDGs, appropriation , Refugee Commission, FIRS, 2021 budget addressing recession, elections expenses, improved welfare of Army personnel, APC women in House of Representatives, Service Chiefs’ renewed collaboration, Armed Forces Support Trust Fund, smooth transition of president, vice president

The House of Representatives on Thursday at the plenary resolved to investigate the alleged missing 178,459 arms and ammunition in the Nigeria Police Force as contained in the 2019 report of the Auditor General for the Federation.

This followed the adoption of a motion on matters of urgent public importance by the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu), at the plenary on Thursday.

Recall that an Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF)’s report had alleged that no fewer than 178,459 different arms and ammunition of the Nigeria Police Force have not been accounted for in 2019 as widely reported recently and in the media.

While moving the motion, the lawmaker pointed out that the audit of Arms movement register, monthly returns of arms and ammunition, and ammunition register at the Armoury section revealed that a total number of lost firearms as of December 2018 stood at 178,459 pieces.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, “out of this number, 88,078 were AK-47 rifles, 3,907 assorted rifles and pistols across different police formations, which could not be accounted for as of January 2020.

“The findings in the report that the police high command failed to keep a record of unserviceable and expired firearms and ammunition; owing to non-compliance to the internal control system of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Records of the total number of unserviceable firearms were not produced for examinations and there were no returns from Adamawa State Command, Police Mobile Force (PMF) 46, 56, 64 and 68 for the period under review.”

The House, therefore, called on the Inspector-General of Police to take urgent actions to apprehend those culpable for the depletion of the armoury of the Nigeria Police Force.

It mandated its committee on police affairs to investigate and report back to the House within four weeks.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>Click Here Now! <<

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

Bayelsa govt discovers 12 unapproved private schools

Latest News

No criminal elements will be pampered in Plateau ― Gov Lalong

Latest News

FCTA inaugurates 16-man committee on organic agriculture

Latest News

Don tasks FG on favourable environment for green manufacturing technology

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More