The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, will, on resumption from the Christmas/New Year recess, inaugurate the Special Ad-hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, the Nigerian Tribune gathered authoritatively.

The House is expected to resume legislative activities on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

In line with extant legislative practice, the Special Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution is chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Membership in the Special Ad-hoc Committee is drawn from the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which stipulates the Code of Altering Provisions of the Constitution, provides that: (1) The National Assembly may, subject to the provisions of this section, alter any of the provisions of this Constitution.

(2) An Act of the National Assembly for the alteration of this Constitution, not being an Act to which Section 8 of this Constitution applies, shall not be passed in either House of the National Assembly unless the proposal is supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the members of that House and approved by resolution of the Houses of Assembly of not less than two-thirds of all the states.

(3) An Act of the National Assembly for the purpose of altering the provisions of this section, Section 8, or Chapter IV of this Constitution shall not be passed by either House of the National Assembly unless the proposal is approved by the votes of not less than a four-fifths majority of all the members of each House and also approved by resolution of the House of Assembly of not less than two-thirds of all the States.

(4) For the purposes of Section 8 of this Constitution and of Subsections (2) and (3) of this section, the number of members of each House of the National Assembly shall, notwithstanding any vacancy, be deemed to be the number of members specified in Sections 48 and 49 of this Constitution.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…