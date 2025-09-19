Reps to hold national public hearing on 1999 Constitution review, Monday

The House of Representatives will on Monday hold the national public hearing on the proposed amendment to the 1999 Constitution review.

Chairman of the Special Ad-hoc Committee on the Constitution Review, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, is expected to preside over the national public hearing scheduled to take place in Abuja.

According to the House Spokesman, Rep. Akin Rotimi, “Nigerians and stakeholders are to actively participate in its rescheduled National Public Hearing, a vital step in the ongoing review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Originally postponed in observance of the national mourning for former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This national forum will consolidate citizens’ contributions ahead of legislative voting on the Constitution Review Bills.

“It demonstrates the House’s commitment to inclusive and participatory governance, ensuring that Nigerians have a direct platform to shape constitutional reforms.

“The hearing follows extensive consultations across the six geopolitical zones in July 2025, where public hearings were held in 12 designated centres nationwide.

“To aid participation, citizens are encouraged to review the Compendium of 86 Constitution Review Bills, available at bit.ly/HCCRCompendium, which provides explanatory memoranda and detailed notes to guide contributions.”

The House Spokesman also reaffirmed the 10th House of Representatives’ commitment to a transparent and credible review process that reflects the collective will and aspirations of Nigerians.

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, Hon. Kalu, said: “This Constitution belongs to all Nigerians, and its review must reflect the aspirations of our people.

“I urge citizens and stakeholders to participate fully in the National Public Hearing and make their voices count, because only through your contributions can we achieve a truly participatory and people-driven constitutional review.”

