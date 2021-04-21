Reps to establish maritime Security Trust Fund as bill passes second reading

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
Reps anti-sexual harassment bill , Reps support continued closure, Reps task FRSC, Reps call for security beef , #TwitterBan: PDP Caucus stage walkout , Reps probe NPA, minority caucus condemns killing , Reps suspend constitutional amendment, Reps move to scrap, Reps decry wanton killing, astronomic increase of N20m budget, Reps query Sheda's astronomic increase of N20m budget to N2bn within 7-yr, Reps to establish maritime, Reps propose upward review, visa clearance charge, Reps lament $268.8m funding, conduct comprehensive audit, Reps summon CBN gov, Minority Caucus condemns assassination, probe forceful occupation, Reps seek powers, Reps unhappy over recurring, manufacturing of substandard steel, Reps quiz FIRS , Direct Sale Direct Purchase, establishment of sustainable development fund, Reps probe tax evasion, primary healthcare centres, revenue accrued from debts, capital expenditure for Police , Reps confirm new service chiefs, Reps task service chiefs, Shasha violence, Reps task new NDDC management , multi-billion dollar imported arms, Reps move to probe, Infectious Disease Control bill, scale down bills, Reps probe NNPC , Submit all records, COVID-19 funds, initiate new strategy to end insecurity, Reps approve N13.588trn budget, elective offices, call for review of security architecture, 41 Supreme Court justices, Polytechnic Financial audit account , IAR&T on Status Inquiry, NEMA NEDC, Reps to probe abandoned, planned takeover of Chibok, N11 billion road projects, We did not ask FRSC personnel to bear arms , reps, buhari, airport, aviation, budgetary allocation, constitution , Nigeria, reps, Water Resources Bill, Airports concession, House of Reps,Nigeria , TETFund, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road contract, minority caucus, 30 slots, jobs , Reps not investigating the Vice President,Nigerian Correctional Service, probe, reps, police brutality, NLNG account, NLNG account, Refugees Commission, BPP Deputy Director, Petroleum Industry Bill, Gas explosions, decay of seized items, UBE Act amendment, ube act amendment, UBE Act amendment

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed to second reading, a bill for an Act to establish Nigerian Maritime Security Trust Fund and other matters related thereto (2020) and was referred to the relevant committee for final legislative inputs.

Leading debate on the second reading, which received the unanimous endorsement of the lawmakers present at the plenary, sponsor of the bill, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, said that the general principle of the bill was to provide for the establishment of a special fund for training and retraining of naval personnel for optimum productivity, as well as funding for equipment and machinery that would aid the seamless protection of the Nation’s waterways by the Nigerian Navy, thereby guaranteeing a robust economic development of the country.

The lawmaker maintained that since the mainstay of the Nigerian economy (oil) was majorly sourced and moved through the waterways, while the largest chunk of the Nation’s import and export of other goods were carried out through the seas, it was imperative that “the Nigerian Navy is sufficiently equipped and routinely trained to curb the excesses of pirates, oil bunkers and other illegal activities on our waterways that hamper our economic development.”

While highlighting the importance of the bill, all contributors to the debate lend their voices to the establishment of the fund and urged the House to pass the bill into law without any delay.

The bill was first read on 15th March 2021 and seeks to exist for 8 years from the commencement date of the Act, (when finally passed by the National Assembly and assented to by Mr. President), unless it is further extended by an Act of the National Assembly.

The glowing contributions to the debate by the members present to underscore the importance of the bill to the economic development of Nigeria and our national security.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Reps to establish maritime

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Reps to establish maritime  Reps to establish maritime

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days...CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Sanwo-Olu swears in newly elected 57 council chairmen

Latest News

Adebayo calls for more sensitization of MSMEs on AfCFTA

Latest News

JAMB withholds results of 93 candidates, releases 14,620 results under investigation

Latest News

Divulge classified information, face consequences, State House warns staff during…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More