Reps to criminalise dumping of children in Nigeria

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday expressed overwhelming support for a bill which seeks to make dumping of children a crime punishable across the country.

The lawmakers expressed support during the debate on the general principles of a bill which seeks to amend the Child Right Act, Cap. C50, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 with a view to impose sanction on any parent who abandons a newborn child and absconds after birth; and for related matters, sponsored by Hon. Sergius Ogun.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ogun explained that the proposed bill seeks to amend the Child Rights Act to give strength of enforcement in order to punish incidents of the abandonment of children by parents at the time and place of birth and make it a crime punishable by law.

He explained that the Bill is proposing a punishment of a fine of N200,000 or imprisonment for six months or both. “This Bill, therefore, seeks to specifically make provision within the child right Act against the practice of child abandonment by parents, by introducing a new subsection 3 into the extant section 14 of the Act.”