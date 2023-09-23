In confirmation of Nigerian Tribune’s report of 14th September, 2023, the House of Representatives will on resumption from the two month recess, on Tuesday commence the debate on the general principles of a bill which seeks to establish National Youths Welfare Scheme Fund.

The private member bill sponsored by the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas,

seeks to manage and coordinate Youth Welfare Services to reduce challenges in governance and security in the country and for related matters.

The bill was gazetted for Second Reading by the House Committee on Rules and Business, chaired by Hon. Francis Waive.

When established, the Fund would be responsible for the management and co-ordination of the welfare of unemployed youths to reduce the challenges of governance and security in Nigeria.

On the eligibility of the beneficiaries, Clause 8(1) provides that: “For a person to be eligible to benefit from the Fund, the person shall be a youth of between the ages of 18 and 35; provide a verifiable residential address; demonstrate the need to be assisted from the Fund; present a letter of attestation from his village or community leader identifying the person as an indigene of the village; and provide any other thing that the fund may from time to time request.

The proposed member bill also seeks to establish a Board to be headed by an Executive Chairman appointed by Mr. President.

Clause 7 of the bill which stipulates the functions of the Fund, provides that: “The Fund shall be responsible for:

(a) implementation of the provision of this Bill; providing general guidelines and over all policy matters III relation to the Fund; working out the possible required monetary details that will enhance the welfare of the youths; monitoring the operation and evaluate the progress of the scheme; liaising with the relevant stakeholders in determining the projects and programmes of the Fund; working out the modalities needed to identify the youths that will benefit from the funds of the Fund; and carrying out other activities that are incidental to the attainment of its objectives under this Bill.

In the bid to ensure adequate funding of the Fund, Clause 12(1a-f) provides that: “The Fund shall establish and maintain funds which shall consists of: all subventions and budgetary allocation from the federal government; all funds, assets, resources, undertakings and such rights and interests as the Fund may from time to time acquire; all sums accruing to the Fund, from time to time; gifts, donations and contributions from national and internationals Institutions and philanthropists; and fees, if any, charged by the Fund for services rendered; and A contribution of 0.05 of net earnings by both public and private organisation.”

In the bid to ensure effective application and Management of the Funds, Clause 13(1a-e) provides that: “The Fund shall manage and apply its funds in accordance with the general guidelines made by the Board, particularly on: youth welfare; cost of administration and payment of allowances to the staff of the Fund; payment of salaries and other allowances for the staff of the Fund; maintenance of any property vested in the Fund; and payment of the service fees payable for procurement and consultancy services made for the benefits of the service of the Fund.”





