Reps to address incessant building collapse in Nigeria, Gbillah assures

The immediate Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon Mark Gbillah, on Tuesday, assured Nigerians of the 9th Assembly’s resolve towards tackling the menace of the building across the country.

Hon Gbillah gave the assurance at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, during an interactive session with the leadership of the Builders Registration Council of Nigeria (CORBON), led by its Chairman, Builder Samson Ameh Opaluwah.

The lawmaker who sponsored by bill on the floor of the House explained that he would push for the enactment of the proposed law in response to the public outcry over incidences of building collapse as a professional Builder.

To this end, he urged the Council to impress on other members of the House of Representatives who are professional Builders to ensure a speedy passage of the proposed amendment.

In his remarks, CORBON Chairman, Builder Samson Ameh Opaluwah who presented draft of the Builders Registration, etc Act, 2004 (Amendment) Bill to Hon Gbillah, observed that the passage of the legislation would reposition the Built industry.

According to him, the revision was proposed to “admit major developments in the Building Technology profession between 1989 and the present time.

“It also captures the relevance of the Builder and the building profession in the drive for national development.

“Building as infrastructure is critical to national development as every activity of our population is carried out largely in Buildings and allied structures.

“The quality of our building Technology profession and professionals will determine to a large extent our level of development and our rating before the international community.”

While soliciting the House’s support towards expedite consideration and passage of the bill, Opaluwah underscored the need for overhaul of the extant legislation, first time since its enactment in 1989 as a Decree by the Military Government.

“Today marks a watershed in the history of our profession as we have collectively deliberated and decided on the need to have the law establishing the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) reviewed for the first time since its enactment in 1989 as a Decree by then Federal Military Government.

“The 7th CORBON Council in continuation of the legacies and foundations laid by previous Councils have been able to complete work on the review of the Builders Registration Act and to the glory of God almighty, is being formally presented to our colleague Registered Builder and honourable Member of the House of Representatives — Honourable Mark Gbillah who has willingly made a commitment to present it formally as a private members bill on the floor of the Federal House of Representatives.

“The nation has been inundated with news of incessant building collapse all over the federation which has equally been of immense concern to the Council being regulators of the Building Technology in all its aspects and ramifications.

“At the level of the Council, we have been able to identify the following amongst others as being partly responsible for this malady bedevilling us. Regulatory – regulation of materials, regulation of personnel, developments and planning approval processes. Technical – design, construction, and modifications in use iii, | Governance/Legal—corporate governance, sanctity of human life, insurance, etc; Abuse or misuse of facilities; Force majeure.





“Upon our identification of the root causes of Building collapse, as Builders the solution is provided in the already established Builders Construction management tools which is necessary for every building construction and it comprises of the Construction programme, Construction methodology, Project Quality Management Plan, and Project Health and Safety Plan.

“Upon the deployment of the tools mentioned above, there is the need also to ensure all building construction is done in line with the National Building Code.

“Furthermore, to curb the menace of building collapse the Council will be undertaking a national launch of its Project Evaluation and Monitoring Unit (PEMU) as a vehicle for advocacy, monitoring and enforcement of the various physical development laws of the States and FCT also aimed at arresting the prevalence of quacks and quackery within the Building Construction space,” the CORBON Chairman noted.

He also applauded members of the 7th CORBON Council for painstakingly undertaking the review within a noticeably brief period hoping that the bill will eventually be signed into law before the expiration of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Reps to address incessant building collapse in Nigeria, Gbillah assures

Reps to address incessant building collapse in Nigeria, Gbillah assures