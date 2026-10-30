Reps threaten removal of illegal structures on power transmission routes

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets has threatened to remove illegal structures erected on Federal Government rights-of-way for power transmission projects being executed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The lawmakers warned that encroachment and vandalism were undermining investments in the power sector.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Kuye Ademorin, stated this after inspection visits to the 132kV New Haven-Ninth Mile-Nsukka Double Circuit Transmission Line in Enugu State and the Egbu 330/132/33kV substation in Owerri, Imo State.

Other lawmakers on the inspection tour were Hon. Mark Obetta, Hon. Lanre Okunlola, Hon. Sani Rigo and Hon. Canice Moore Nwachukwu.

According to a statement signed by NDPHC’s General Manager of Corporate Communication and External Relations, Nazo Agim, the committee observed that churches, hotels, private residences and state government buildings had been erected along the designated transmission routes, threatening the timely completion of the projects.

NDPHC disclosed that the Owerri substation, which is about 85 per cent complete, would add about 250 megawatts to electricity supply in Imo State and significantly improve supply to the Orlu area.

The project, first awarded in 2006, has received renewed attention under the leadership of NDPHC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Jennifer Adighije.

Ademorin expressed concern over the proliferation of buildings along designated transmission routes, questioning how state authorities could approve such developments despite existing Federal Government rights of way.

He said the encroachment had delayed projects designed to improve electricity supply and stimulate industrial development, while vandalism had further undermined public investments.

“We observed the magnitude of investment by the Federal Government in building a sustainable power system for the country, particularly in our states, to help them develop their industrial base through adequate power supply.

“However, to our chagrin and disappointment, we saw a people who are not totally buying into the vision of a greater country for all of us,” he said.

The lawmaker called for stronger collaboration between federal and state authorities to protect public assets and ensure timely project delivery.

He also urged the government to prioritise the completion of ongoing projects and ensure contractors receive timely payments. He stressed the need for prompt compensation to landowners to prevent disputes and litigation over acquired land.

Ademorin commended NDPHC for the quality of work at the Owerri substation, expressing optimism that its expected completion around March 2027 would transform industrial activities across the South-East.

He appealed to the governors of Enugu and Imo states to work with NDPHC to address encroachment, protect federal assets and accelerate project delivery.

Warning those occupying government land illegally, he said, “It is not going to be business as usual. We are going to take drastic, appropriate steps to ensure that those structures are removed.”

He advised Nigerians to investigate land ownership and status before purchasing property to avoid acquiring plots within government-approved rights of way.

According to him, completing the projects would support industrialisation, create jobs, improve security and promote peace.