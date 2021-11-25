Reps task security agencies to end menace of bank robberies, loss of lives

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, tasked Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, and other security agencies on the need to address the menace of persistent bank robberies and threat to lives and properties of the people of Odo–Otin/Ifelodun/Boripe federal constituency of Osun State.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Afolabi Olalekan Rasheed, who bemoaned the bank robberies that took place in Skye bank (now Polaris), First Bank and Union and Wema bank, respectively since 2016.

The lawmaker who called for the House intervention lamented over the persistent and unabated rate of deadly armed robbery attacks targeted at banks in Odo–Otin/lfelodun/Boripe Federal Constituency, which has paralyzed economic activities.

“The House also notes the recent robbery attack on 28 September 2021, where criminals invaded and looted Wema Bank, Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government Area, killing innocent Citizens.

“The House is further notes that the dastardly robberies started on the 12 February 2016 when three commercial banks, namely Skye bank (now Polaris), First Bank and Union, were simultaneously robbed, in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area, the headquarters of the Federal Constituency and killed ten (10) people to the carnage.

“The House observes that within this year, three distinct bank robbery incidents had taken place in the remaining two Local Government Areas that made up the Federal Constituency, thus subjecting residents to perpetual fear, economic woes as a result of the relocation of all the banks to neighbouring communities several kilometres away from Odo–Otin/lfelodun/Boripe Constituency.

“The House is aware that there are over thirty towns and several villages across the three LGAs that made up the Constituency with a population of over 800,000 at the moment spread across 540km2, but could only boast of five divisional police posts, 203 personnel and five rickety and worn–out patrol vehicle.

“The House is also aware that the primary responsibility of government to citizens is the protection of the right of life and property of citizens, as guaranteed by Section 33(1) of the 1999 constitution.

“The House is cognizant of the dare effect of the incessant robbery incidents on the innocent citizens and the economic woes left behind.

“The House is concerned that the seemingly abysmally presence of security personnel on the ground who are usually overwhelmed and gruesomely murdered in cold blood calls for serious concern,” he noted.

Worried by the development, the House urged the Inspector General of Police and other relevant authorities to relocate the 39th Mopol Unit to Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area headquarters where the Units was to be located to curtail the escalating crime rate in the area.”

While ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase, who presided over the plenary mandated the committee on Police Affairs to ensure compliance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Reps task security agencies to end menace of bank robberies, loss of lives