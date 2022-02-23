Reps task NRC on re-opening of Railway station in Osun

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The House of Representatives on Wednesday tasked Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on the need to urgently reopen the Ede Railway Station in Osun State and put in place necessary facilities for the smooth running of the Station.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Bamidele Salam observed that the Railway Station at Ede is one of the first railway stations in Nigeria which was constructed alongside Agege Station, Ibadan Station, Iwo Station, Osogbo Station, Offa Station, Ilorin Station, among others.

“The House notes that Ede is a major trading centre for cotton, palm produce, yam, cassava, okra and kola nuts in the South Western part of Nigeria as the inhabitants are predominantly farmers and traders.

“The House further notes that being a major exportation point for agricultural products, a Railway Station was constructed in the town in 1906, which has links to Lagos State and Nguru in the North.

“The House is aware that the Railway Station has facilitated trade, generated economic growth and ultimately created jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in Osun State.

“The House is concerned that despite the huge population and economic activities in Ede and its environs, the Ede Railway Station had been closed down for about one year, allegedly as a result of lack of sanitary facilities and inadequate electricity.

“The House is also concerned that the closure is negatively impacting the people of Ede and its environs, and causing revenue loss to the Nigerian Railway Corporation and Nigeria as a whole.

“The House is cognizant that the essence of reviving the Railway System is to restore and expand economic activities in Nigeria, thus the closure of a viable Railway Station as the one in Ede may be inimical to the Federal Government’s plans to expand the economy through the standard gauge railway project.

“The House is worried that if nothing is done to reopen the Ede Railway Station, facilities worth several millions of Naira, comprising of the ticket office, platforms for loading and unloading, among others would deteriorate, thus causing huge loss of revenue to the Federal Government,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Land Transport to ensure compliance.

