Reps task NCAA on enforcement of Disabilities Act in aviation sector

The House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities has charged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to fully enforce the provisions of the Nigerians with Disabilities Act, 2018 in the aviation industry.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Disability Matters, Hon. Dr. Bashiru Dawodu gave the charge on Wednesday during the Committee’s oversight visit to the corporate headquarters of the Authority in Abuja.

He said the Committee has jurisdiction to oversight compliance on discrimination against Persons with disability (PWD) Act 2018 which provides for inclusion in employment, accessibility, rehabilitation, special and protection of PWD’s in programmes, projects and annual budget.

Dawodu lauded the NCAA’s determination to comply fully with the provisions of the Act as a responsible organisation.

He said the NCAA, as the aviation regulator, has the mandate to regulate the provisions of the Act amongst sister agencies, the airlines and other operators in the industry.

“You’re responsible for the enforcement PWD regulation in the aviation industry”, he charged.

While welcoming the Committee, the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA) Nigeria, Capt. Chris Najomo, represented by the Director, Operations, Licensing and Training (DOLT) Capt. Donald Tonye Spiff said the Authority under his watch is nondiscriminatory and is disability persons friendly.

He explained that the NCAA aside from employing persons with disability, has audited its buildings, making corrective measures where necessary to aid access for persons with disabilities.

Also commenting at the event, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu reiterated that the Authority is deliberate about inclusiveness on disability matters, adding that a risk assessment had been done and the implementation is ongoing.

He said the NCAA, since Capt. Najomo came on board has deliberately taken into account the concerns of persons with disability (PWD) and has variously supported programmes of PWDs based on his people-oriented policies.

At the meeting, different directorates of the Authority took turns to intimate members of the Authority on their compliance levels with the provisions of the Nigerians with Disability Act.

