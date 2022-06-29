Reps task Ecological Fund to proffer lasting solution to flooding in Ibadan communities

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, mandated authorities of the Ecological Fund Office to take practical measures towards forestalling future flooding in Odo-Ona, Eleyele, Gege, Oluyole Estate and Akuro Communities in Ibadan North West/South West Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Adedeji Olajide.

In his lead debate, Hon. Adedeji Olajide who called for the House intervention observed that Section 14(2b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) provides that the security and welfare of the people of Nigeria shall be the primary purpose of government.

“The House also notes that the National Assembly is empowered to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the federation or any part thereof as enshrined in Section 4(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The House is aware that recently, Odo-Ona, Eleyele, Gege, Oluyole Estate and Akuro Communities in Ibadan North West/South-West Federal Constituency of Oyo State were ravaged by flooding leading to the destruction of properties, displacement of residents and loss of livelihoods as day to day businesses have been adversely affected.

“The House is also aware that the affected people have moved the few belongings that they were able to salvage from the floods to higher ground in the hope that the waters will not rise further.

“The House is worried that the residents of the affected communities are living in palpable fear of being permanently displaced by the raging floods as well as the attendant destruction of properties and outbreak of diseases even as they are currently facing untold hardship in the aftermath of the flooding.

“The House is cognizant that if urgent action is not taken to immediately address the flooding situation in Odo-Ona, Eleyele, Gege, Oluyole Estate and Akuro Communities in Ibadan North West/South West Federal Constituency of Oyo State, the communities could be completely wiped out leaving them without a place to call their own,” he noted.

In the bid to alleviate the suffering of the victims, the House urged National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials and medical attention to the victims of flooding in Odo-Ona, Eleyele, Gege, Oluyole Estate and Akuro Communities in Ibadan North West/South West Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness and Environment to ensure compliance and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

