Reps summon Minister over alleged irregular postings, visa policy concerns

The House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs has summoned the Minister of Foreign Affairs to appear before it on July 16, 2025, to address a series of pressing issues described as matters of national importance.

In an official letter dated July 11, 2025, signed by the Committee Chairman, Hon. Oluwole Oke, made available to the Nigerian Tribune in As Abuja on Sunday, the Committee cited its constitutional and legislative powers to demand accountability and oversight from the Ministry.

The letter, routed through the Ministry’s Liaison Office at the National Assembly, outlines five key concerns that necessitate urgent briefing.

Among the issues raised is the “allegation of illegal posting to Foreign Missions of Directors with less than 3–6 months to their retirement,” which the Committee considers a serious breach of administrative procedure and a waste of limited diplomatic resources.

The lawmakers are also demanding explanations on the “optimization of Ministry of Finance assets in Foreign Missions,” a matter believed to relate to financial prudence and the effective utilization of public properties abroad.

In light of evolving digital trends, the Committee is seeking a detailed update on the “digitization of Ministry of Finance and Missions providing consular services, vis-à-vis integration of the platforms and systems of other Agencies, like Nigerian Immigration Service.” This is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring data synergy among key government agencies operating abroad.

Furthermore, the Committee has requested a briefing on the “latest disbursement to Missions along with supporting documents,” in what appears to be part of efforts to enhance transparency and fiscal accountability in the foreign service.

One of the most urgent concerns highlighted by the lawmakers is the “recent change in visa policy for Nigerians by the United States Government.” Although the nature of the policy change was not specified in the letter, the development is deemed significant enough to warrant the Minister’s explanation before the Committee.

The letter instructs the Minister to “forward a detailed Briefing Note on or before Tuesday, 15 July 2025 and cause an appearance before the Committee on 16 July 2025 at 11:00 am, at Room 4.32, House of Representatives Building, National Assembly Complex, New Wing, Three Arms Zone, Abuja.”

The Committee is also requesting “10 copies and 1 soft copy of the Briefing Note” to aid members’ review ahead of the meeting.

For further clarification or communication, the Minister is advised to contact the Chairman on +2348054454444 or the Clerk of the Committee on 08033112996.

The invitation reflects the Committee’s commitment to legislative oversight, as empowered under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered), the Standing Rules of the House of Representatives, and Section 2 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act 2017.

As Nigeria continues to navigate complex diplomatic, administrative, and consular challenges on the global stage, the Committee’s move is being closely watched by stakeholders within and outside the foreign service establishment.