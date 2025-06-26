Reps, stakeholders back bill to establish vocational training centres in 774 LGAs 

Members of the House of Representatives and other stakeholders have backed a bill seeking to establish vocational training centres in 774 Local Government Areas of the Federation.

Speaking at a public hearing on the proposed legislation and seven related bills, Chairman, House Committee on Alternative Education, Hon. Ibrahim Almustapha, underscored the need to equip Nigerian youths with relevant skills in today’s fast-changing world, shaped by technological progress.

“The establishment of these centres is not just a policy initiative, it is a commitment to the future of our nation.

“It is common knowledge that vocational training and entrepreneurial skill acquisition are a foundation and catalyst to the growth of nations like Nigeria, as her economy depends on the contributions of this vital sector.

“Nigeria, by any standard, is well endowed with a youthful population readily available to acquire vocational training and entrepreneurial skills and use the same for self-reliance and nation building.

“The fact that our vocational and entrepreneurial skill acquisition sector has not translated into a desirable outcome has remained a concern.

In his remarks, Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, member representing Aba North/South federal constituency of Abia, called for the release of funds for existing vocational training centres, stressing that many of them are currently underfunded and unable to function at their full potential.

Also speaking, Chairman, House Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, argued that other institutions might be of greater priority in some LGAs than vocational centres.

“Let us critically look at it and see the workability and fit it into the area that needs it,” he said.

In his remarks, Hon. Olatunji Akinosi described the bill as “one of the most important bills this 10th assembly”.

“Before now, Nigerians have attached so much importance to having certificates. The countries we have tried to emulate do not have this kind of system. Your technical worth makes so much importance to them,” he said.

Olatunji argued that Nigeria’s overemphasis on academic certificates hinders national progress, noting that developed countries like China, the US, the UK, and Germany value technical skills over paper qualifications.

The lawmaker added that Nigeria should shift focus from credentials to practical competence.

Other stakeholders who spoke on the objectives of proposed legislations expressed optimism that the bills when passed into law will boost Entrepreneurial skills and country’s industrialisation programmes.

