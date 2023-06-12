Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on Sunday evening announced that two frontline aspirants vying for the Speakership position in the 10th session of the House of Representatives, namely Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu and Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, have stepped down for Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Speaker.

Senator Shettima in a video clîp cited by Tribune Online, affirmed that the duo have “accepted to step down and endorsed the candidature of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for the Speakership of the Federal House of Representatives.

“The President was quite touched by their gesture because what binds us together is superior than whatever divide us.

“We are one big APC family and together we shall cross the rubicon on Tuesday. We cannot thank them enough for their graciousness.

“And we want to commend the roles played by the Chief of Staff to Mr. President, by his excellency, Governor of Niger State, by the leadership of the party here represented by the Deputy National Chairman North. I thank our party,” the Vice President said.

With the latest development, three aspirants who are members of the G6 namely: Hon. Ahmed Wase (APC-Plateau), Hon. Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara) and Hon. Miriam Onuoha (APC-Imo) are yet to make public their decision as of the time of filing this report.

In a related development, no fewer than 12 out of 14 Members-elect from Oyo State on Sunday endorsed the candidature of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Speaker in the 10th session of the House of Representatives.

The resolution was taken after the Caucus meeting held in Abuja.

The Caucus’ endorsement, according to Hon. Akin Alabi, was supported by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The endorsement came barely one week after the PDP’s leadership met with all

In a video clîp on his official Twitter handle @Akinalabi, Hon. Akin Alabi said: “We just concluded the meeting of Oyo State Caucus and we’ve all resolved, 12 out of 14 Members-elect resolved to support Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for Speaker and Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu as Deputy Speaker come Tuesday, June 13, 2023.





“It was a fruitful meeting, we deliberated that we are going to toe the party line of the Majority Party and also the Governor of Oyo State, his Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde has also given the directive and he’s fully with us.

“And we are very confident that we are going to be victorious in Tuesday.”

On his part, Hon. Stanley Olajide who walked into the scene, said: “let me also add to what Hon. Akin Alabi has just said on behalf of the Oyo State Caucus.

“This is indeed a very good day and we have agreed that we have agreed that we are 100 percent behind the candidature of Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu.

“Of the 14 members of Oyo State, 12 have resolved to give 100 percent support,” he said.

In a related development, some Members-elect in two separate video clips cited by Nigerian Tribune, were seen signing a document in the presence of Hon. Abbas, Hon Kalu, Hon. Wale Raji, Hon. James Faleke and some other lawmakers.

According to a statement cited on the twitter handle @DeeOneAyekooto, 68 Members-elect from the South West Caucus supported Hon. Abbas/Kalu’s joint ticket.

It reads: “As the Southwest coordinator for Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abbas (Speaker) and Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu (Deputy Speaker), Arising from the endorsement meeting of the entire Southwest today , 11th of June 2023, this is how we stand..

Lagos: 22 Member is for Abbas/Kalu out 24

Oyo: 13 Members for Abbass/Kalu out of 14

Ogun: 9 Members for Abbass/Kalu out of 9

Osun: 9 Members for Abbass/kalu out of 9

Ekiti: 6 Members for Abbass/Kalu out of 6

Ondo: 9 Members for Abbass/Kalu out of 9

The total members from Southwest that will be voting for Rt.hon Tajudeen Abbass as Speaker on Tuesday, 13th June 2023, is…68,” the report stated.

