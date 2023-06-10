The leading aspirant for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Jaji, on Friday, met some lawmakers-elect, presenting his agenda to them on why he needs their support.

The meeting at the instance of the new lawmakers is the first in the series of last-minute lobbying, ahead of the inauguration of the 10th assembly, next Tuesday.

Addressing the members-elect of the House of Representatives, Jaji noted that he was still keenly in the race.

The Speakership aspirant expressed his desire to run an all-inclusive parliament if given the chance to lead the 360-member lower chamber.

Jaji said: “I am seeking the office because I want the 10th Assembly to be independent. I named my campaign a unity project because it’s for the unity of purpose and it is an independent campaign without the influence of anybody.

“It is a pity that some people are seeking the office on the influence of somebody. This is a sad reality to allow external influence to determine the leader of the House of Representatives, which is meant to represent the people.

“With the way the 2023 election was conducted, it has divided us and the National Assembly must not be a rubber stamp in order to work for the unity of the country. My leadership will not antagonize the executive, but will work hand in hand with them to bring peace to the country.

“All the members are competent and capable of being in the National Assembly, so they must be allowed to choose their leaders. Let us work together and have a leader that we will sit together with and share the dividends together and not somebody who will be given the list of who and who should get or talk at plenary. My project is the only campaign that nobody can claim he has given kobo to in order to secure any benefits.”

Jaji stressed further his desire to continue consultations till Tuesday. Earlier in his speech, the Director-General of Jaji Unity Project, Hon. Jagaban, described the candidate as a listening leader, whose efforts and capability delivered the majority votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the North West part of the country during the last Presidential election.

“Don’t forget that, Hon. Aminu Sanni Jaji, was the Director, Contact and Mobilization for Asiwaju Presidential Campaign Council in the North West, his acceptable across the states in that region gave us the needed votes to win the last Presidential election, such a person apart from been competent to lead the house, should be rewarded by the party, we must stop playing politics of Monkey dey work Bamboo dey chop” Jagaban said.

The meeting was attended by not less than 150 members of the House of Rep-elect.