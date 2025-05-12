Reps set up conference committee on tax reform bills

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has set up the conference committee on tax reform bills.

The conference committee, chaired by Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, is expected to interface with the Conference Committee set up by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Recall that the House had on the 18th March, 2025 passed through Third Reading the four tax reform bills.

They are: Nigeria Tax Bill, 2025; Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, 2025; Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, 2925, and Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, 2025.

Confirming this, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi said: “On Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the House announced targeted changes to the leadership of Standing Committees.

“These strategic adjustments are aimed at enhancing parliamentary supervision in the areas of regional development, environment, African integration, and public petitions.

“In a proactive legislative move, the House also constituted a Conference Committee on Tax Reform Bills, chaired by Rep. James Faleke (APC, Lagos).

“This follows the successful passage of the four critical tax reform bills on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, by the House.

“These decisions exemplify the House’s commitment to legislative excellence and its resolve to deliver coherent, unified tax legislation that supports Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“It further reflects the House’s broader commitment to thorough oversight, institutional efficiency, and people-centered governance,” he said.

During the three-day legislative sitting after resumption from Easter and Sallah recess, no fewer than 51 new legislations were gazetted for First Reading.

According to the House Spokesman, each of the 51 bills advanced the “10th Assembly’s commitment to national development, good governance, and responsive lawmaking.

“From public health and education to agriculture, justice reform, and youth empowerment, the new proposals reflect the Assembly’s alignment with its Legislative Agenda and a strong resolve to build a better, safer, and more equitable Nigeria.

“Notably, about 25% of the proposed bills are focused on constitutional reform, underscoring the House’s sustained efforts in the ongoing Sixth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Key bills introduced this week include: Tuberculosis (Anti-Discrimination) Bill;

National Youth Agripreneurship Fund (Establishment) Bill; Agricultural Science Education (Compulsory in Secondary Schools) Bill; Freedom of Information Act (Amendment) Bill; Criminal Code Act and ACJA (Amendment) Bill; Bank Employees (Declaration of Assets) Act (Amendment) Bill; NDLEA Act (Amendment) Bill; and Counterfeit and Fake Drugs Act (Amendment) Bill.”

