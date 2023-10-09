The House of Representatives is expected to commence debate on the general principles of a bill which seeks to provide the rights of Nigerian citizens living outside the country to vote in certain elections conducted in Nigeria.

The proposed private member legislation was initiated by the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

As provided in Clause 2 of the bill seen by Nigerian Tribune, the elections to be conducted under this Act outside Nigeria shall include elections which Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by law is empowered to conduct.

Clause 3 further empowers the Commission to organize voters registration for all citizens living outside Nigeria at places and with such methods which it shall designate, from time to time.

However, Clause 4 of the bill stipulates that: “the provisions of this Act shall not invalidate the provisions of any other law including requirements with respect to elections in Nigeria but shall only create room for the participation of citizens living outside of Nigeria in elections.”

In the bid to achieve the feat, Clause 5 provides that: “The Commission shall ensure that such elections under section 3 of this Act are organized in places outside Nigeria and in such a manner so as to enable citizens living outside Nigeria to participate in such elections.

(2) Such election(s) shall be organized in such other locations outside Nigeria within the same date(s) which the same election is taking place within Nigeria.”

Clause 6(1 and 2) also provides that: “The Commission may make and publish regulations for any such matters necessary for giving full effect to the provisions of this Act.

“Regulations made under this Act shall not come into effect unless it is approved by a simple resolution of the National Assembly.”

The bill is expected to be gazetted for Second Reading at the instance of the House Committee on Rules and Business.

