Members of the House of Representatives are expected to commence debate on the general principles of a bill seeking to increase the minimum fine for terrorism financing in Nigeria to N500 million and expand the definition of individuals and entities regarded as terrorism financiers.

The proposed private member legislation, titled: Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is sponsored by Honourable Mohammed Bello el-Rufai.

The bill, as sighted by the Nigerian Tribune, seeks to amend the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, by strengthening the legal framework for tackling the financing of terrorist activities and organisations.

Under the proposed amendment to Section 21(2)(b)(i) of the Principal Act, the bill, which scaled through first reading on the floor of the House, seeks to replace the existing provision with a minimum fine of N500 million for the offence of terrorism financing.

The proposal provides that the applicable penalty shall be “a fine of not less than N500 million,” representing an effort to impose a stronger financial deterrent against individuals and entities involved in funding terrorism.

Beyond increasing the financial penalty, the bill also seeks to broaden the definition of a terrorist or terrorism financier under Section 99 of the 2022 Act to accommodate emerging methods of financing terrorist activities.

Specifically, it proposes to recognise individuals or entities that provide funds, stock options, cryptocurrencies, digital assets, physical assets, commodities or other forms of material support to terrorists and terrorist organisations as terrorism financiers.

The proposed definition states that a terrorist or terrorism financier means “a person or entity who funds, makes available, stock options, cryptocurrencies, digital assets, physical assets, commodities, or any other material support made available to terrorists and terrorist organisations, for the financing of terrorist activities or terrorism.”

The amendment is designed to address the evolving financial channels through which terrorist organisations may receive resources, particularly with the inclusion of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, commodities and other non-traditional forms of financial and material support.

By expanding the definition, the bill seeks to ensure that individuals and corporate entities providing resources to terrorist groups can be captured within the scope of the law, irrespective of whether such support is delivered through conventional financial transactions or alternative asset-based arrangements.

According to its explanatory memorandum, the proposed legislation is intended to amend the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, to expand the definition of terrorist or terrorism financier and increase the minimum penalty for terrorism financing. If passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the president, the legislation will be cited as the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2026.