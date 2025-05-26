Reps seek to establish National Emergency Call Centre, Short Code

The House of Representatives has passed through First Reading a bill seeking to establish National Emergency Call Centre and Short Code which seeks to tackle pressing national challenges.

The private member bill sponsored by Hon. Emeka Chinedu was passed alongside four other bills conceived to tackle pressing national challenges, passed through First Reading during last Wednesday’s plenary.

In a bold affirmation of purpose-driven representation and legislative foresight, Hon. Chinedu Martins, Member representing Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, undertook a monumental stride in the National Assembly by sponsoring five transformative Bills, each meticulously conceived to tackle pressing national challenges and catalyze Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable development.

These legislative interventions, which recently passed First Reading in the House of Representatives, traverse pivotal sectors including creative enterprise, technical education, emergency response, institutional accountability, and housing finance. Together, they herald a fresh vision for a more efficient, equitable, and aspirational Nigerian state.

While venting his view on the proposed National Emergency Call Centre and Short Code (Establishment) Bill 2025, he explained that the “Bill proposes the establishment of a unified national emergency communication system anchored on a single, easily memorable short code to streamline public response to crises.

“At the heart of this proposal is the creation of a national switchboard akin to those in developed countries, systems that have proven critical in saving lives.

“Nigeria must adopt its own standardized emergency code capable of linking citizens to life-saving support in cases of robbery, medical distress, fire outbreaks, or natural disasters.

“Much like 911 in the United States, our nation must prioritize a seamless and immediate emergency response infrastructure.”

Also speaking on the spirit of the proposed National Independent Project Monitoring and Evaluation Agency (Establishment) Bill 2025, Hon. Chinedu underscored the need to “institutionalize an autonomous agency tasked with objectively monitoring and evaluating public projects across Nigeria.

“By design, it will elevate transparency, fortify accountability, and ensure judicious utilization of public resources. This initiative addresses the troubling trend of abandoned or substandard government projects.

“Today, MDAs often monitor and evaluate the same projects they originate, inevitably breeding conflicts of interest and, at times, collusion. As the adage goes, one cannot be a judge in his own case.

“By creating an independent agency to serve as an impartial arbiter, this Bill aims to safeguard project execution from conception to completion, ensuring taxpayers get full value for every naira spent.”

Speaking on the intendment of the Federal Institute of Technical Education and Skills Acquisition Mbaise (Establishment) Bill 2025, he explained that the bill was “aimed at bridging the widening skills gap and stemming the tide of youth unemployment, this Bill proposes a Federal Institute for Technical Education and Skills Acquisition in Mbaise.

“The institution will offer cutting-edge vocational training, equipping young Nigerians with hands-on skills and entrepreneurial acumen tailored to the demands of the modern economy.

“It is no secret that Ahiara Technical College, the only technical institution in Mbaise, has long been in a state of disrepair. As a state-owned entity, its impact has dwindled over time.

“Meanwhile, the Federal Government has recently embarked on revitalizing its network of Technical Colleges nationwide. Yet, Imo State is glaringly absent from that list. This Bill corrects that omission, anchoring federal presence in technical education within Mbaise.”

Highlighting the intendment of the proposed National Institute for Film Production and Entertainment Industry Village (Establishment) Bill 2025, he explained that the legislation seeks to “establish a state-of-the-art institute tailored to Nigeria’s booming film and entertainment sector.

“Designed to be a crucible of creativity, it will elevate technical expertise, nurture indigenous talent, and position Nigeria as a global powerhouse for storytelling and content production.

“Crucially, the Institute will serve as a springboard for emerging voices in music and film, particularly from the South East, which accounts for over 40 percent of Nigeria’s movie artists, many of whom hail from Imo State. It is a clarion call to institutionalize what has long been a cultural goldmine, enabling young creatives to refine their craft and thrive in a globally competitive industry.”

On the proposed Real Estate Development Bank Bill 2025, Hon. Chinedu averred that: “To mitigate Nigeria’s deepening housing crisis, this Bill proposes the establishment of a specialized financial institution, the Real Estate Development Bank, dedicated solely to funding and promoting housing and real estate projects nationwide.

“Unlike existing institutions that often limit their partnerships to State Governments and focus on low-cost housing, this bank will directly engage core private-sector investors. With single-digit interest financing, it will stimulate the sector, attract large-scale investment, and facilitate widespread homeownership.

“By serving as a reliable catalyst for affordable housing, the bank will help close Nigeria’s housing deficit and unleash new growth across the construction and real estate industries.”

