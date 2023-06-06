The House of Representatives on Tuesday advocated for self-sufficiency in drugs, health commodities and vaccine production in the country.

The House urged that the country should also aim to be the main supplier of these in the West African Sub-Region.

These followed the consideration and approval of the report of the Committee on COVID–19 which was laid by Hon. Haruna Mshelia.

In addition, the House also urged that all molecular laboratories, intensive care centres, isolation wards and oxygen plants established across the country be maintained and updated regulations so that the country will be ready for any eventuality.

It called for the establishment of Public Health Emergency Operation Centres at the Federal and State levels.

The House noted that incident management systems should be deployed to man these centres with personnel drawn from, Health, Environment, Water Resources, Information, Education, Aviation/Transportation, and Agric Ministries.

This, it said, will ensure the country will be in a state of readiness at all times for epidemics or pandemics.

The House approved that the Committee be renamed Standing Committee on Epidemic and Pandemics and to oversight relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies involved.

It urged that the Government should treat health as business as obtained in Agriculture, Political will be liberal towards Health Research Institutes;

The House also considered and approved the report of the Conference Committee on Sexual Harassment Bill for an Act to make Comprehensive Provisions for the Prohibition and Punishment of Sexual Harassment of Students by Educators in Tertiary Educational Institutions laid by Hon. Akande-Sadipe Tolulope.

The House deferred the consideration of the report of the Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate the Alleged Loss of over $2.4 Billion in revenue from the illegal sale of 48 Million barrels of Crude Oil in 2015 Including Crude Oil Export from 2014 to date laid by Hon. Mark Gbillah Terseer to Wednesday.





