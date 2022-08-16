Reps seek improved funding for healthcare infrastructure

The House of Representatives on resumption from the two-month annual recess is expected to commence debate on the general principles of a bill which seeks to amend the National Health Act, 2014.

The private member bill was sponsored by Hon Amos Magaji Gwamna who proposed amendments to section 5 and 11, of the Principal Act.

The proposed legislative framework further seeks to amend National Health Act No. 8 of 2014 to expand the functions of the National Council to include the provision of required medical equipment and maintenance across the federation, and funding for the provision of the medical equipment and maintenance for primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services, in order to achieve the objectives of providing improved National health care services to all Nigerians and for related matters.

Clause 2 of the bill seen by Tribune Online, seeks to amend Section 5(1) of the Principal Act by inserting after paragraph ‘1’ a new paragraph ‘m’ (“facilitate the provision of required medical equipment and maintenance).”

Hon Gwamna also proposed an amendment of Section 11(3c) of the Principal Act, by inserting after the word ‘primary’ the words “secondary and tertiary.”

The proposed bill further seeks to expand the functions of the National Council to include provisions of required medical equipment and maintenance across the Federation, and funding for the provision of medical equipment and maintenance for primary, secondary and tertiary health care services to all Nigerians and for related matters.

When passed into law, the functions of the Agency saddled with the implementation of the National Health Act are to be expanded, to include the provision of funding for required medical equipment and maintenance across the federation, for better healthcare services to all Nigerians.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Reps seek improved funding for healthcare infrastructure

Reps seek improved funding for healthcare infrastructure