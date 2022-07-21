Reps seek FG’s intervention in clashes among Plateau communities

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the ongoing communal clashes among Plateau communities in Plateau State.

The House lamented that following the ugly development, several lives have been lost while properties worth millions of naira had been wasted and urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist in providing the people with relief materials to cushion the effects of the crises.

The House also urged the House Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs to liaise with the Peace and Conflict Resolution Institute of Nigeria and other relevant Government agencies to intervene between these warring communities to restore lasting peace between them.

These followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance brought by Hon. Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau), calling attention to the ‘Urgent Need for Intervention On The Communal Clash Between Lyangit and Kumbwang Communities of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State’.

While presenting the motion, Hon. Lar noted that Lyangit and Kumbwang Communities of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State have been engaged in a series of communal clashes resulting from land disputes.

She observed that “the most recent communal clash which occurred last month claimed several lives and properties worth millions of Naira.”

According to her, “the crisis has also displaced many people and rendered them homeless as the Communities have been razed down by each other. That both communities suffered tremendous loss of lives and properties.”

She expressed concerns that “if nothing is done to intervene and restore lasting peace in these communities, this re-occurring communal clashes will continue unabated and lead to further loss of lives and properties.”

“There are displaced persons that are passing through untold hardship as they have no shelter and food for their sustenance.

“Soon these displaced persons may start dying of exposure to unfavourable weather and starvation as they have no shelter and access to good food and drinkable water,” she stressed.

Also briefing the media after plenary, Hon. Lar called for deliberate policies that strengthen existing government agencies in charge of conflict and peace resolution in the country.

She said a body such as the National Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution may require updated interventions aimed at improving its capacity to carry out conflict prevention, rather than management of it, describing the latter as “reactionary.”

