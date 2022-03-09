Reps seek FG intervention on scarcity of aviation fuel

Worried by the challenges faced by the airline operators in the country, the leadership of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, directed the oil marketers to make Aviation Fuel otherwise known as Jet A1 fuel, immediately available to airlines and discontinue the policy of upfront cash payment by airlines.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon Nnolim Nnaji on the ‘Urgent need to investigate the sudden scarcity and high cost or Aviation Fuel which has created an existential threat to airline operations and requires immediate intervention by the Federal Government.’

In his lead debate, Hon Nnaji, member representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency, observed that the current crisis in Eastern Europe has created so much global tension and has raised the cost of crude oil to over $125 per barrel at the International market, spiking the prices of all petroleum products.

“The House further notes that Nigeria imports 100 per cent of Jet A1 (Aviation fuel) used by airlines in its flight operations and its astronomical increase can impede on airline services.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The House acknowledges that this unprecedented increase in the prices of all petroleum products was not taken into consideration in view of the fact that about a year ago, Jet A1 was selling for N 190 per litre.

“The House further acknowledges that as of yesterday, March 8, 2022, Jet A1 was selling for above N600 per litre and it is not readily available.

“The House is concerned that the local oil marketers are demanding upfront cash payment before fuelling aircraft.

“The House observes that if urgent and immediate steps are not taken to ameliorate these challenges mentioned above, airlines and passengers will continue to suffer several consequential economic and travel crises that might lead to the total shutdown of air transport services,” Hon Nnaji noted.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Reps seek FG intervention on scarcity of aviation fuel

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Reps seek FG intervention on scarcity of aviation fuel