The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the lingering infrastructural challenges facing oil-producing communities in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo State to avert a possible shutdown of oil production activities that could threaten more than 60,000 barrels per day.

The lawmakers’ position followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Donald Ojogo, titled “Need to Avoid the Breakdown of Law and Order as well as National Economic Losses Likely to Arise in View of Planned Protests That Could Lead to the Disruption of Oil Production Activities in the Oil-Rich Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo State over Unfunded, Abandoned Projects and Other Ancillary Matters”.

Leading the debate, Hon. Ojogo warned that planned protests by aggrieved youths and other stakeholders over abandoned and unfunded federal projects in the area could trigger a breakdown of law and order, disrupt crude oil production and cause significant economic losses to the country.

He observed that infrastructural development remained a critical foundation for peace, economic growth and social development, particularly in communities hosting important economic assets such as oil and gas facilities.

He argued that communities making significant contributions to the national economy through crude oil production deserved corresponding government attention and infrastructural investment to improve the living conditions of their residents.

The lawmaker noted that Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency was officially the only oil-producing federal constituency in the South-West geopolitical zone, contributing more than 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily to Nigeria’s national production output.

However, he lamented that several critical projects proposed or awarded by the Federal Government and its agencies more than two decades ago had either been abandoned or left unfunded, despite their importance to the survival and development of the oil-producing communities.

Among the projects, he listed the Aiyetoro shoreline protection project, designed to address persistent Atlantic Ocean surges and coastal erosion, which have reportedly destroyed about 80 per cent of buildings and streets in the community, leaving only approximately 15 per cent of its original land.

Others include the Agadagba Obon/Arogbo Bridge and Kiribo/Igbekebo Bridge, both proposed and awarded almost two decades ago but abandoned, as well as the Ukparama Regional Water Project, which has also suffered prolonged neglect.

Hon. Ojogo identified the Agwobiri Concrete Jetty, originally awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) more than two decades ago, as another abandoned project, noting that even a fresh award made in 2023 had remained unfunded.

He further raised concerns over what he described as efforts to deprive Ondo State of the oil-rich Eba Island in the ancient Mahin Kingdom of the Ilaje Nation, accusing the Federal Government of failing to intervene in the matter.

The lawmaker expressed concern that growing agitation among youths and other stakeholders over the prolonged neglect of the area had reached a point requiring immediate federal intervention. He warned that threatened protests and the possible disruption of oil production, particularly over the Aiyetoro shoreline protection project, should not be taken lightly.

Consequently, the House urged the Federal Government to immediately dispatch a fact-finding delegation to Aiyetoro Community to assess the extent of coastal erosion and sea incursion, which Hon. Ojogo described as a preventable but neglected environmental disaster.

The delegation is also expected to conduct an audit of the identified abandoned and unfunded projects.

The lawmakers subsequently mandated the House Committee on Appropriation to make provisions for the execution of the projects in the 2027 appropriation year, with a view to addressing the infrastructural deficits and improving the living conditions of residents of the oil-producing communities.