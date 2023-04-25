The House of Representatives onTuesday called for adequate domestic financing and local manufacturing of malaria drugs and commodities in the bid to reduce the scourge of malaria in Nigeria.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu gave the charge via a statement to commemorate the 2023 Malaria with the theme: ‘Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement’.

The lawmaker who expressed grave concern over Nigeria’s rating in the World Health Organization’s report on malaria underscored the need to take proactive steps towards reducing the malaria burden across the country.

He said: “April 25th marks the World Malaria Day as countries and organisations all over the world especially sub-Saharan countries celebrate the day.

“This year’s theme is ‘Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement’, with a particular focus on the implementation of strategies to reach especially the vulnerable age group children under 5 years and Pregnant women.

“The latest World Malaria Report shows that the WHO African Region bears a high percentage of the global malaria burden, with Nigeria having the highest burden in the world.

“In 2022, the African region bears the burden with approximately 95% of all malaria cases and 96% of deaths, with children under the age of five accounting for 80% of all malaria deaths.

“Four African countries, including Nigeria, accounted for over half of all malaria deaths worldwide. Nigeria alone accounted for (31.3%) of global malaria deaths, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12.6%), the United Republic of Tanzania (4.1%), and Niger (3.9%).

“In Nigeria, malaria remains a significant public health challenge with an estimated 97 million cases and 300,000 deaths annually. Although progress has been made in reducing the burden of this disease, much work still needs to be done to eliminate it.

“The key areas of challenge to address the Malaria burden in Nigeria have been issues of donor dependence for malaria intervention in the country.

“Hence, the 9th National Assembly has identified lack of Domestic Financing and lack of use of local content in terms of production and patronage of local manufacturing of LLINs and antimalarial drugs as a key challenge.





“To address this the sum of over $300 million has been approved under the World Bank and the Islamic Bank IMPACT projects to address and compliment donor support.

“However, this effort is at a slow speed in implementation despite the passage of the legislative resolution in December 2021 to access the credit facility, none of the essential commodities has been procured.

“The lukewarm attitude of NMEP leadership and slow actions from UNOPs the procurement agency for Islamic Bank funding and the World Bank has affected the urgent procurements of these commodities despite the availability of the funds and commodities locally produce in Nigeria.

“This has given the members of the National Assembly as reported by the Chairman AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (ATM) Committee of the House, a great concern due to the lack of procurement of these commodities.

“With the onset of the rainy season and its after mass of flooding leading to a surge in mosquito breeding and increasing malaria morbidity, mortality and more death of Nigerians, the House calls for immediate action to save more lives.

“In view of the above the NMEP, UNOPs and the World Bank are urgently called upon to fast-track the procurements of these lifesaving commodities to mitigate the high burden of malaria in Nigeria as reiterated in the 2023 World Malaria Theme.

“The House of Representatives (National Assembly) thanks the Global Fund, USAID/PMI, DFID and other philanthropic organizations that had supported Nigeria over the years and their great call for domestic financing and the African countries to take ownership by encouraging locally produce antimalarial commodities.

“We appreciate the laudable approval of the registration of the Malaria Vaccine by NAFDAC,” Kalu said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE