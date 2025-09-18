Reps seek compliance to law on access to public buildings by PWDs

House of Representatives has called on stakeholders in Nigeria to ensure the implementation of laws giving access to public buildings in the country by People with Disabilities (PWDs).

The green chamber explained that public buildings such as government offices, religious centers, eateries and restaurants, among others should put in place measures that would enable easy access to their facilities by PWDs towards achieving inclusivity in the society.

The spokesperson of the House and lawmaker representing Oye/Ikole federal constituency of Ekiti State, Honourable Akin Rotimi stated this on Thursday during the distribution of prosthetic limbs to no fewer than 131 beneficiaries in his constituency at the Ekiti State Skills Accusation center in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He argued that his passion over the years in the National Assembly has been to give life and support to the vulnerable citizens, including PWDs, noting that society must be deliberate in providing for the people.

Rotimi noted that there must be more sensitization and advocacy on the enacted Prohibition of Discrimination against People with Disabilities Act 2019 for people to implement the public buildings compliant access for vulnerable citizens.

The lawmaker lamented that despite the five-year moratorium granted after the 2019 laws, many public buildings are yet to comply with the provisions on giving access to PWDs.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji for their commitment towards inclusion and social justice in the country, adding that their support has continued to transform the lives of people with disabilities.

According to him, “There’s a need for sensitization from the local government, state, and at the national level for the laws we have.

“We have a lot of public buildings, we have banks, eateries, we have places of worship. What the law says is that every single building since 2024 must be compliant with the law to have disability access.

“There is also the need for enforcement and that is where you find that the state government has been proactive.”

Speaking on his decision to support the PWDs, “It is within this enabling environment that we situate our constituency interventions, ensuring that the values of inclusion and

dignity are not only spoken of but are lived out in practical ways in Ikole and Oye Local Government Areas, respectively.

” Leaving No One Behind means ensuring that every child, regardless of ability, has access to schools that nurture their potential. It means providing healthcare and opportunities that allow persons with disabilities to live with dignity, free from stigma. It also means implementing constituency interventions that serve as practical steps toward economic empowerment and inclusion.

“Today, each beneficiary will receive not only prosthetic limbs but also a grant of ₦100,000 to support entrepreneurship, empowerment, and self-reliance. This intervention goes beyond mobility by providing the means to build sustainable livelihoods and more fulfilling lives.”

Speaking, the wife of the governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji commended the lawmaker for his constant support to PWDs in the state, adding that his efforts complemented the programmes of the Oyebanji-led administration for the vulnerable citizens.

The governor’s wife said, “the true measure of any society is found in how it treats its most vulnerable. Today, as we fit limbs and extend support to 131 of our brothers and sisters across Ekiti, we are not only restoring mobility but also restoring dreams, weaving resilience into the fabric of our state. This is what it means to move from sympathy to empowerment and from charity to opportunity.

“I must particularly commend Rep. Akintunde Rotimi, Jr. whose consistent and robust representation of the people of Ekiti North Federal Constituency I (Ikole and Oye LGAs) reflects his genuine commitment to uplifting the voices and aspirations of the disability community. His leadership reminds us that advocacy is strongest when rooted in empathy, action and unwavering belief in the dignity of every individual.”