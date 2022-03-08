Reps seek budgetary provision for revamp of Iyake suspended Lake, Oyo State

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, tasked Federal Government on the need to revamp the Iyake Suspended Lake at Ado-Awaye in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Shina Peller, who underscored the economic potential of the tourism industry.

In his leade debate, Hon Peller observed that “tourism is a strong pillar of growth for the Nigerian economy with a contribution of 3.20 per cent to the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and providing 2.70 per cent of total employment in 2013, and according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), it is envisaged to rise by 6.1 per cent per annum from 2014 to 2024.

“The House also notes that in 2014, the World Travel and Tourism Council recommended adequate security, increase investment in infrastructure and tourist centres to boost tourism activities in the country.

“The House is aware that Ado-Awaye Hill is a tourist destination that is under-utilized and neglected as there are several attractions including the Iyake suspended Lake, Ishage Rock, Elephant Tree, Ese Awon Agba (footprints of the elders), Esekan Iku, Isata Hill, and the Iya Alaro Lake, among others.

“The House is concerned that the Iyake suspended Lake in Ado-Awaye, a very rare natural occurrence that has the potential of attracting tourists all over the world annually has been abandoned,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Appropriations and Culture & Tourism to ensure compliance.

