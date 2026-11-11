Reps resume hearing over N123.48bn education tax deduction between NRS, TETFund

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has intervened in a dispute between Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) over the deduction of four percent cost of collection on Education Tax, amounting to N123.48 billion.

The dispute came before the Committee, chaired by Rep. Bamidele Salam during its ongoing consideration of audit queries involving revenue collections and remittances, where officials of the NRS, represented by its Executive Director, Shettima Tamadi, and TETFund, represented by Dr. Gloria Olotu, Director of Finance and Accounts, presented opposing positions on the legality of the deductions.

The Committee was informed that the Auditor-General had identified discrepancies between the Education Tax collected by the NRS and the amount remitted to TETFund, prompting further examination of the deductions made as cost of collection.

Presenting its position, TETFund representative, Dr. Olotu explained that the law provides for the four per cent cost of collection to apply only to non-oil revenue and not the entire Education Tax collected from companies operating in both the oil and non-oil sectors.

She disclosed that the Auditor-General initially raised the issue, following which it reviewed the deductions and discovered that the NRS had applied the four per cent charge to the total Education Tax collected without excluding the oil revenue component.