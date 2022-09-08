Reps reject PENCOM’s report on remittance of N1bn out of N20.7bn revenue generated in 2021

• Read Riot Act to erring Heads of MDAs

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Reps reject PENCOM’s report, Reps uncover N32.610bn, Reps tackle accountant general , Absence of ministers, others may stall timely passage of N19.76trn budget, foreign missions' extra-budgetary spending, Reps to quiz Auditor-General over 10 years fuel subsidy expenditures, Reps to quiz accountant general, Reps probe attack of Kuje , hearing on Electoral Offence Tribunal , NNPC to pay fuel subsidy, Reps probes bush clearing, Reps seek improved funding , Reps to enact bill, Reps quiz Navy over details, reps adopt senate position, Reps probe INEC over credibility, upgrade of Wesley Guild Hospital , Reps task National Security Adviser, telecom firms on stiff regulation of unregistered SIM cards, Reps probe N701bn by FEC, Reps seek FG's intervention in clashes among Plateau communities, Reps halt sales of 5 power plants, says FG in breach of Privatisation Act, imposition of yearly JAMB examination, Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Reps move to take over all surface, We won't allow interference, discrimination against persons with disability, Reps set to appraise benefits , Reps invite Ministers of Finance, utilisation of petroleum products , bill on controversial extension of tenure,  Reps move to pass Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, Reps step down motion seeking to increase budgetary allocation for judiciary, Reps decry kidnap of traditional rulers, killing of Nigerians after payment of ransom, National HIV Trust Fund, Reps urge Nigerian Army to provide facilities at Ibarapa forward operational base, 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers, Reps set to file motion, Reps extend resumption date , Reps back Buhari’s decision, increase capacity of Armed Forces, Port Harcourt refinery overhaul, Reps to resume on Wednesday, Reps shutdown governance, probe on dollars spent on refineries, Adulterated fuel, Reps ask NAN management , Reps probe pioneer status, Reps task FG on importation, use of low energy consuming appliances, Reps pledge support, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Social Investment Programme, Insecurity: Reps urge Police to construct Divisional Headquarters in Oyo town, clean up of Delta Communities, Reps leadership reverses self, Reps probe outrageous rise, Epileptic power supply , non-rendition of 6 years audited accounts, Reps ask CAC, JAMB, others to remit N195bn into Federation Account, Reps task NNPC on completion of $12bn Trans Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline contract, 50 audit queries: Reps quiz NSITF over N6.889bn unpaid taxes, Reps call for documents, Nigerian security printing minting, Umuahia ruling on Electoral Act, Reps place NAFDAC on status of enquiry over under-declaration of revenue, Reps task CBN to reinforce use of coins as legal tender, North-East Development Commission, NNPC 17 subsidiaries, Reps task States, status of inquiry on NRC, Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation, Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, rejected the financial statement of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) for remitting the sum of N1 billion out of total sum of N20.7 billion revenue generated in 2021, in breach of extant financial regulations.

Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon Saidu Abdullahi, who frowned at the development during the 2021/2022 budget defence of PENCOM as well as presentation of the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP), unveiled plans to extend the engagement by one week to Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Hon Abdullahi who frowned at the absence of the PENCOM Director-General, Dr Aisha Dahiru-Umar, at the hearing, ruled that the Commission’s accounting officer should appear in person on Monday, September 12, 2022, to answer questions on the agency’s budget performance, walked out her representatives.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to the document, the Commission’s actual operating surplus stood at N5.532 billion against the projected sum of N1.854 billion while actual staff salaries stood at N10.151 billion against the projected sum of N11.138 billion.

The document further showed that the Commission proposed revenue of N24.878 billion revenue and operating surplus of N3.447 billion for 2023; N26.867 billion revenue and operating surplus of N3.999 billion for 2024 and N29.014 billion revenue and operating surplus of N4.631 billion for 2025.

He observed that documents presented to the Committee showed that PENCOM remitted only N1 billion into government coffers out of N20.7 billion generated in 2021.

“I do not know where to start because your DG is always unavoidably absent, I do not know why she is shying away from sitting with the committee and I think it calls on us to demand responsibility from her.

“I have seen some good numbers here; N20.7 billion generated against a projection of N20.8 billion, that is almost 100 per cent, but why will she shy away, she always has an excuse any time we ask her to appear.

“When you make tenable excuses, we can understand but in her case, she has become notorious in absconding, she plays truancy when it comes to appearing before the committees of the National Assembly. We will step them down today and call for the DG to appear on Monday,” he noted.

While frowning at the non-appearance of head of various revenue-generating agencies invited by the Committee, Hon. Saidu stressed that the committee will not hesitate to report agencies that fail to take advantage of the extension to make their presentation.


He said: “We will continue on Monday and end on Thursday, after Thursday, any agency that fails to appear, we will let Nigerians know those who are shying away from their responsibility that the Constitution has placed on them.

“I have said it over and over that no one was forced to take up responsibility in government, you willingly accepted to serve the people, you willingly accepted to represent the people.

“The committee and by extension, the National Assembly will not tolerate any agency shying away from answering or taking responsibility for their mandate.

“So, by next week, we will continue with the exercise, the Clerk will reach out to agencies that have not appeared, we will write them again, demanding that they appear before the committee.

“After next Thursday, we will now let Nigerians know those who are playing with their money and those who do not take their responsibility very seriously; together, we can make this country great,” he said.

EDITORIAL: ASUU’s Indefinite Strike

Reps reject PENCOM’s report on remittance of N1bn out of N20.7bn revenue generated in 2021

Apple Announces Release Of New IPhone 14 Series. Here’s All You Need To Know About It

Reps reject PENCOM’s report on remittance of N1bn out of N20.7bn revenue generated in 2021

You might also like
Latest News

Reps uncover N32.610bn subsidy payment

Latest News

2023 budget: All fully funded MDAs must remit 100% revenue forthwith, Reps task FRC

Latest News

Reps quiz FRSC over non-remittance of N.5bn revenue

Latest News

Reps hold public hearing on Electoral Offence Tribunal Tuesday

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More