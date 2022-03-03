Reps reject bill seeking to prohibit public officers’ children education abroad

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, rejected the Bill which seeks to prohibit public office holders from using public funds to sponsor their children’s education overseas.

The lawmakers expressed the opposition through a voice vote after the debate on the private member bill for an Act to regulate international studies for Wards and Children of Nigerian Public Officers, to strengthen indigenous Institutions, provide efficient educational services for national development, sponsored by Hon Sergius Ogun.

In his lead debate, Hon Ogun observed that: “As I speak now, students of Nigerian Universities are sitting at home doing nothing, due to the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), in protest against poor remuneration, poor infrastructure and poor conditions of service, under-funding of universities, delay in the payment of the elongated salary structure amongst others.”

He expressed optimism that the proposed bill when passed into law, will engender the actualization of the provisions of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, to which Nigeria is a party.

Hon Ogun argued that the proposed legislation would strengthen indigenous educational institutions to meet global standards; boost the economy by reducing cash flight and foreign exchange; reduce brain drain and institute good welfare conditions for indigenous academics, experts and professionals based abroad to come back home and develop
their country with their skills and expertise; build a better society by developing formidable educational institutions, and facilitate the realisation of the fundamental objectives and policies of state enshrined in Chapter 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), 2004.

He explained that the bill was proposed against the background of fallen standards in our educational system and the need to bring the sector up to speed with global best standards.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the inability of the government to provide quality education in its public educational institutions, Nigerians have resorted to private schools and foreign schools for their education. The United Kingdom, United States of America, Ukraine, Ghana, Malaysia, Egypt and South Africa, just to mention a few, have become choice destinations for Nigerians in search of quality education.

“The trouble with this is that most of those who patronize private-owned educational institutions or those who travel abroad to study are children and wards of Nigerian public officers.

“These are the officers who should take responsibility for the building of our public institutions. For me, this would yield a counter-product result in our drive for national development. I believe that public officers should be subjected to the utility of the public institutions which they are responsible for building and maintaining.

“Apart from the fact that a public officer who doesn’t utilise public institutions will be indifferent about their well-being, there is also the worry that so much of our resources are being expended in foreign institutions.

“For instance, reports show that Ghana alone, gets N160 billion of Nigerian students’ funds, while the United Kingdom gets N80 billion, from Nigerian students. About 75,000 Nigerians are said to be studying in Ghana, paying over $1 billion annually for tuition fees and upkeep.

“Most of these Nigerian foreign students are children/ward of public servants and political office holders who ostensibly cart away public funds to private use. It is against this background that this bill is designed to; regulate this practice and position our educational system for global competitiveness.

“The bill does not prevent public officers or private citizens from sending their children/wards for studies abroad, it only seeks to ensure that a public officer who desires to send his/her child/ward abroad, does not divert public funds to so do.

While expressing opposition against the bill, Hon Chinyere Igwe argued that the proposed legislation “offends fundamental human rights which guarantee freedom of movement.

“Most public officers that send their children to school abroad don’t do that with public funds. I also don’t agree that is the reason the educational system in Nigeria is failing. I urge him to withdraw the bill.”

Speaking against the provisions of the bill, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai said: “It is against the Constitution in terms of discrimination. My children have the right to be educated anywhere in the world.

“The bill should not see the light of the day, he should just step it down,” he urged.

In a swift response to Hon. Ossai’s position, Hon. Ogun who urged his colleagues to take time to read the bill’s draft before arriving at a conclusion, said: “What’s wrong in having a regulatory authority look at this issue? ASUU is on strike, while all their kids are schooling outside. A little should come down and fix our institutions. So it’s better to put it to question, I won’t step in down. Nigerians are watching you.”

Thereafter the Bill was put to a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Wase and the majority of the lawmakers rejected it.

