Barring last minute changes, the House of Representatives is expected to reconvene by 9am today, to pass the 2024 Appropriation bill.

In the same vein, the Senators are also expected to converge to pass the Appropriation bill.

Responding to Tribune Online‘s inquiry, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi confirmed that the proposed plenary is scheduled for 9am.

He said: “Plenary is holding 9am Saturday.

“For the future, announcements remain valid unless there is contrary information.”

Recall that the Senate via a statement issued by the Clerk of the Senate, Barrister Chinedu Francis Akubueze, announced the postponement of plenary initially scheduled for Friday, 29th December, 2023.

He said: “This is to inform Distinguished Senators that the plenary sitting of the Senate, which was scheduled to be held on Friday, December 29th, 2023, by 10.00am has been postponed to Saturday, December 30th, 2023 by 10.00 am.

“Any inconvenience that this shift may cause to Distinguished Senators is regretted,” the memo read.

