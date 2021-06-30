Reps receive report on Petroleum Industry Bill

The House of Representatives on Wednesday received a report on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) from the Adhoc Committee ahead of the passage of the long-awaited bill.

Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila had at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday hinted that the House was ready to pass the bill before its summer break scheduled to begin by the second week of July.

Chairman of the Adhoc Committee and Chief Whip of the House, Rep. Mohammed Tahir Monguno presented the final report to the House at plenary on Wednesday.

According to him, “That the House do receive the report of the Ad–hoc Committee on Petroleum Industry bill on a bill for an Act to provide Legal, Governance, Regulatory and Fiscal Framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, the Development of Host Communities; and for Related Matters, 2021.”

After the official laying of the Report, the Speaker urged members to send their aides to collect copies of the final report on the bill for further study before it is considered at a date to be announced later by the House Leadership.

The House is also expected to meet with the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to receive a briefing on the PIB.

On Monday, the Northern Caucus held a retreat on the PIB and gave full backing to the speedy passage of Bill.

