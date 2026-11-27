The House of Representatives has moved to intervene in a dispute involving United Bank for Africa (UBA) over an alleged unauthorised withdrawal of N4,955,343.75 from the bank account of Homson Nigeria Limited.

The resolution followed the adoption of a petition titled, ‘Petition against unresolved unauthorised transaction and request for refund of funds’, authored by the Chief Executive Officer of Homson Nigeria Limited, Omoleye Sunday, and presented on the floor of the House by Hon. Okey-Joe Onuakalusi.

In the petition addressed to the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, and dated November 19, 2026, Sunday alleged that N4,955,343.75 was fraudulently withdrawn from his company’s account, number 1028024030, domiciled with UBA, Apata Branch, Ibadan, through the bank’s mobile application on October 20, 2026.

“I wish to state categorically that I did not authorize the transaction, neither did I share my PIN or One-Time Password (OTP) with anyone. Furthermore, I was in possession of my mobile phone and ATM card at the time the transaction occurred,” he stated.

The petitioner disclosed that he formally reported the incident to the bank on October 21, 2026, with complaint reference number UBA Ref: CCM 202610210119548222, following which the bank placed a lien on his account and requested 10 working days to investigate the transaction.

He further explained that a customer care representative from UBA’s Head Office contacted him on October 25, 2026, to make additional enquiries, during which he provided the necessary explanations concerning the disputed transaction.

However, Sunday expressed concern that while the account remained under restriction, additional deductions of N9,798.56 and N734.89 were made on October 31, 2026, as account maintenance charges, describing the development as troubling because the account was still under the bank’s restriction.

According to him, despite the expiration of the 10 working days allowed for the investigation, UBA failed to refund the disputed amount and instead rejected his claim on the grounds that the transactions were carried out using his mobile phone, notwithstanding that the device remained in his possession throughout the period.

The petitioner also questioned the bank’s position, noting that other financial applications installed on the same mobile phone, including GTBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Sterling Bank and OPay, did not permit any unauthorised transactions.

He specifically disclosed that OPay reportedly detected an attempt by an unauthorised person to gain access to his account and subsequently disabled the application as a security measure.

“I also wish to draw attention to the fact that other banking applications were installed on the same mobile phone, including GTBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Sterling Bank and OPay. None of these other banking applications permitted any unauthorized transaction,” he stated.

Seeking the intervention of the National Assembly, Sunday urged the House to facilitate a thorough investigation into the incident and prevail on UBA management to reconsider its decision and refund the disputed N4,955,343.75 to his company’s account.

“I sincerely believe that your intervention will help ensure that this matter receives the necessary attention and that justice is served,” the petitioner urged.

He attached supporting documents, including an extract of his bank statement, the debit alert and the bank’s complaint acknowledgement, to substantiate his allegations and support his demand for the recovery of the disputed funds.