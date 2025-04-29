Reps reaffirm’One-China’ principle, warn against Taiwan recognition move

The House Committee on China-Nigeria Parliamentary Relations has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the One-China principle, warning against any moves to recognize Taiwan as a separate government,

The House of Representatives Committee also clarified that the Taiwan Trade Office in Lagos is a non-diplomatic, commercial entity and does not represent a government.

The committee made the clarification in a statement issued on Tuesday by Hon. Jaafaru Yakubu, Chairman, the House Committee on China-Nigeria Parliamentary Relations addressing recent remarks attributed to Hon. Sanya Omirin, a federal lawmaker representing Atakunmosa East/Atakunmosa West/Ilesa East/Ilesa West Federal Constituency, as reported in an article titled “Rep seeks Taiwanese support to boost palm oil production.”

The committee said Hon. Omirin’s call for collaboration with the “Taiwanese government” during a workshop organised by the Taiwan Trade Office in Iperindo, Osun State, is misleading and does not align with Nigeria’s official position.

“Nigeria does not recognise any entity called the Taiwanese government. The Taiwan Trade Office in Lagos operates solely as a non-diplomatic, commercial entity and does not represent a government,” said Hon. Jaafaru Yakubu, Chairman of the Committee, in the signed statement.

“Taiwan is an integral part of China, and any suggestion otherwise contradicts Nigeria’s foreign policy and undermines our strong bilateral ties with the People’s Republic of China.”

The committee urged public officials to exercise caution in their statements to avoid misrepresentations that could jeopardise Nigeria’s strategic partnership with China, a key ally since diplomatic relations were established in 1971. It noted that China has been a reliable partner in Nigeria’s development, supporting critical sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, and technology.

“Agricultural advancements, including palm oil production, should be pursued through legitimate channels, such as cooperation with China or other recognised international partners, in alignment with Nigeria’s diplomatic stance,” the statement noted.

The Committee in the statement reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the One-China Principle, which remains the cornerstone of Nigeria’s diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

“Nigeria recognises the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government representing all of China and firmly upholds that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.

“Our committee strongly opposes any form of Taiwanese independence or actions that suggest recognition of Taiwan as a separate entity. We will continue to promote and strengthen the robust partnership between Nigeria and China for the mutual benefit of both nations,” the statement added.

