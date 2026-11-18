The House of Representatives has raised concerns over the alleged diversion of about N2 trillion in loans given to farmers through various intervention schemes to acquire properties in Nigeria and Dubai.

According to the report given by lawmakers privy to the development, the sum of N1.1 trillion was disbursed under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to beneficiaries who reportedly used the agricultural loans to acquire properties in Abuja, Lagos and Dubai instead of investing in farming.

The lawmakers also expressed concern that the Bank of Agriculture (BoA), established to provide financial support to farmers, had become virtually moribund following the diversion of N795 billion in loans by beneficiaries who allegedly failed to utilise the funds for their intended purposes.

The concerns emerged during deliberations on a motion on the ‘Need for the Federal Government of Nigeria to waive the Outstanding agricultural loans owed by Nigerian farmers under the Government-supported agricultural financing schemes’, sponsored by Hon. Inuwa Garba, with several lawmakers cautioning against a blanket cancellation of agricultural debts without investigating how the loans were utilised.

Leading the debate, Hon. Garba noted that agriculture remained one of the fundamental pillars of Nigeria’s economy, providing employment, livelihoods and food security for millions of citizens, particularly rural and vulnerable households.

He acknowledged that successive governments had introduced various agricultural intervention and financing programmes, including the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), NIRSAL-supported agricultural facilities and other credit initiatives to empower farmers, stimulate food production and strengthen national food security.

However, he observed that Nigerian farmers had continued to face unprecedented economic hardship arising from escalating costs of agricultural inputs, including fertilisers, improved seeds, pesticides, farm machinery, transportation, labour and other essential production materials.

The lawmaker further identified insecurity, banditry, insurgency, farmer-herder conflicts, flooding, drought, climate change, pest infestations, soil degradation, poor irrigation infrastructure and inadequate veterinary and disease-control services as factors undermining agricultural productivity, resulting in crop failures, food insufficiency, loss of investments and diminished farm incomes.

Hon. Garba expressed concern that many beneficiaries of government-sponsored agricultural loans had been unable to meet their repayment obligations, not necessarily because of unwillingness to repay, but due to circumstances beyond their control, including unfavourable agricultural financing schemes and high interest rates charged by banks and other facility providers.

He warned that continued accumulation and enforcement of outstanding agricultural debts, including principal, interest and penalties, could push already distressed farmers into deeper poverty, expose them to asset seizures and discourage their participation in future agricultural activities.

Consequently, he urged the Federal Government to approve a full debt waiver and cancellation of outstanding agricultural loans owed by eligible Nigerian farmers under various government-supported agricultural intervention and financing programmes, arguing that such relief would restore confidence in agricultural production, revitalise rural economies and encourage farmers to return to their farmlands.

However, contributing to the debate, the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Rep. Bamidele Salam, opposed a blanket cancellation of the loans, insisting that the House should first investigate the alleged diversion of public funds by beneficiaries who obtained the facilities under the guise of supporting agricultural production.

According to the Osun lawmaker, the Auditor-General of the Federation’s report laid before the House indicated that “the sum of N1.1 trillion given out as loans under the Anchor Borrowers Programme, a CBN intervention programme for Nigerian farmers, was largely abused by beneficiaries.”

Providing further details, Rep. Salam said: “People came, approached the CBN or their money deposit banks, and obtained loans for the purpose of farming, but diffracted those monies into some other area of business endeavour, buying real estate in Abuja, in Lagos, some in Dubai.

“The Bank of Agriculture, which unfortunately was set up as that special purpose vehicle for supporting farmers, has today become virtually moribund as a result of a sum of N795 billion borrowed and paid back by persons, most of whom diverted that money into other purposes.”

He warned that approving a blanket waiver without establishing the circumstances surrounding the loans would create a dangerous precedent for future government interventions.

“If we then come as a parliament and recommend a holistic waiving of all loans given out to persons who are purportedly to be farmers, we will be setting a very, very dangerous precedent for people to come, access government facilities, some of them interest-free, some of them single-digit interest, only for them to go and use those monies for other things. And then we come and we say because we don’t want to, we don’t want farmers. So, Mr. Speaker, I am of the view that rather than these holistic payers, which my colleague has proposed, if the parliament intends to intervene in this matter.

“We should rather have an investigative Committee to look at the proper usage of those monies given out to those persons who presented themselves as farmers, and then we come back and review the report of such an investigation. If we don’t do that, Mr. Speaker, I want to suggest that this motion be rejected by this House,” Rep. Salam stressed.

Also contributing, the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Ayokunle Isiaka, described the motion as laudable but cautioned that its proposed approach could be too broad, given evidence that some beneficiaries had diverted agricultural loans to personal and unrelated investments.

He said: “It is in this line we all know that some people will get loans in this country, either to go and marry new wives, go and buy new houses, properties, or misuse the money. And that should not be encouraged by this House, Mr. Speaker. Irrespective of that, I’m not unmindful, equally, of the fact that force majeure, act of God, or some unfortunate incidents do affect some people not anticipated when they collect some of these loans and it will happen to them. But we know it should have been a recordable ones. In this essence, I rather advise that this motion should be a thorough investigative motion rather than making it a sweeping directive from the House that we should waive loans. I’m not sure that should be done.”

The Ogun lawmaker, however, advocated government intervention for deserving farmers who suffered genuine losses, stressing that the investigation should distinguish between those who utilised the loans appropriately and beneficiaries who diverted the funds.

“We are all aware that some individuals in this country obtain loans and divert the funds to acquire properties, purchase luxury items and finance businesses unrelated to the original purpose of the loans. Such practices should not be encouraged by this House.

“However, we must also recognise that some farmers may have encountered genuine difficulties that affected their ability to repay the loans. There may be circumstances that were not anticipated when the facilities were initially granted. For this reason, I believe the motion should focus on a proper investigation rather than a sweeping directive that could affect deserving farmers. The loans were intended for genuine farmers. We must ensure that those who truly deserve government support are not disadvantaged because of the actions of individuals who abused the programme.

“If we adopt a blanket approach, we could create an opportunity for people to obtain agricultural loans without any genuine intention of investing in farming. Mr. Speaker, I therefore propose that the matter be treated as an investigative exercise. The investigation should establish those who genuinely benefited from the programme, those who utilised the funds appropriately and those who diverted the money to other purposes,” he urged.

Hon. Isiaka further proposed the involvement of the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Food Security and of Finance, the CBN and the Bank of Agriculture in developing an effective framework to address the situation and ensure that agricultural loans reach eligible farmers and are utilised for their intended purposes.

Similarly, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante opposed the proposed blanket waiver, warning that available audit findings suggested that the alleged abuse of agricultural intervention funds could be more extensive than the figures already established.

He said: “this House should rather have been alarmed at this and not even give it a thought. From the Public Accounts Committee, we just reported only two programmes, the Anchor Borrowers and Bank of Industry, almost N2 trillion, Bank of Agriculture, almost N2 trillion queryed. Meaning that there could be more than that. These are the ones that the Auditor General has been able to report to us. Almost N2 trillion and here we are saying we should just waive everybody that has gone to collect money, forgive them, let them go and enjoy themselves. The House should rather have been alarmed. I do know, Mr. Speaker, that there is a Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Company and their role is to take care of some of these emergencies, some of the exigencies. When your business in agriculture fails, the insurance company will come in. I do not know which angle we are operating from.

“Nigerians are watching us. By the time you leave this place, they will begin to tell us that we approve every loan that comes. And here is a loan that people have taken and we are sitting here to say we should write it off. Mr. Speaker, my opinion is this should not be considered at all. We should let this motion just rest where it is. It is my opinion, I may be wrong.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating agricultural loans, Hon. Aminu Jamo, disclosed that the committee had concluded its assignment and was ready to submit its report to the House, prompting Speaker Abbas Tajudeen to seek clarification on whether its investigation covered the same subject matter raised in the motion.

Hon. Jamo confirmed that the committee had investigated the aggregate agricultural loans being considered, urging the House to await its findings.

Following further exchanges, Speaker Tajudeen directed that further deliberations on the motion be suspended until Tuesday, when the committee is expected to present its report, to avoid duplicating an investigation already undertaken by the House.

The Speaker said: “I think what we need to do is to suspend any further discussion on this particular motion until Tuesday. Since we have been informed that there was a similar adult committee which worked on this particular subject matter. And I was just informed that their report is ready, that they would want to present on Tuesday. So rather than duplicating what has already been done, let’s give them the benefit of doubt. Let’s receive the report. If it is on the same issue and it addresses the issues that we are talking about, we just adopt the report of the adult committee that was dissolved. Otherwise, we will continue with the debate on this particular motion on Tuesday. Are we in agreement? Thank you very much.”