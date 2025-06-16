Reps quiz NEXIM, Transport Ministry over alleged diversion of N500m

House of Representatives has resumed an investigative hearing into allegations of loss/diversion of public funds worth N500 million leveled against the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Nigerian Export-Import Commission (NEXIM).

The funds in question are related to the ECOWAS Inter-State Road Transit fund.

Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Rep. Bamidele Salam who presided over the session held in Abuja, underscored the need for both parties to provide relevant documents on the facility in the next two weeks, otherwise, the Committee will be left with no option than to commence the process for the recovery of the fund.

While responding to the audit query, NEXIM Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Abba Bello disclosed that the bank was nominated by Federal Government in April 1998 as the national Guarantor of the Facility, through the issuance of customs bonds, the transit of goods and services conveyed from Nigeria and through Nigerian Customs area to other ECOWAS member states under the ECOWAS Inter-State Road Transit Convention.

According to him, the sum of N507 million is currently in the account of NEXIM as a result of income accrued from the investment made into Treasury bill, while the sum of N170 million has far been expenses on travels to attend a series of meetings for various stakeholders.

He said: “We received a letter from the committee asking for an explanation about the ISRT fund, which, yes, has been domiciled with NEXIM Bank since 2015.

However, the background to it is from 2011. The federal government, in accordance with the treaty that has been signed under ECOWAS for trade liberalisation, appointed NEXIM Bank as national guarantor for the interstate road transport system. What is the interstate road transport system? It is to guarantee goods moving from point A to point B under ECOWAS.

What happens today is, at different borders, when trucks or vehicles carrying goods in trade between two countries are passing through countries, there is usually a time wastage and escort system that has been set when the Auditor General’s Office read out. Now, it is to eliminate that, that a bank, a national bank, is appointed as guarantor, which is to guarantee that those goods that are moving from point A to point B don’t get offloaded within countries that are in between the origin and the destination. So NEXIM Bank was appointed by the federal government of Nigeria to be the national guarantor for the country.

The initial seed fund was actually supposed to be equivalent to $5 million, which is to be domiciled. And that fund is to guarantee when NEXIM guarantees any transit and the goods get missing or offloaded in any port or any country in between, then NEXIM will be called upon to make that payment. Between 2015 and today, a total of actually 500 million Naira has been sent to NEXIM from the Federal Ministry of Transport.

“And we have it. It’s a fund. It’s still sitting there. It’s the seed fund. It’s still sitting with NEXIM Bank. Now, what we have done along the way because as managers of the fund, we try to get the fund to be returned with something. So we put the funds either in Treasury bills or other interest-bearing accounts to ensure that the funds are no more there. If I’m not mistaken, I said today we have about N507 million sitting in that ISRT fund.

“So, Honorable Committee, the fund is sitting there and it’s an appointment by the Federal Government of Nigeria for NEXIM to warehouse the fund and also act as guarantor for the ISRT.”

The document presented to the Committee further showed that: “At the time ISRT was launched on August 7, 2000, at Seme Border, Badagry, Lagos State, the projected cost to operationalize the scheme was estimated at $4,761,904.76 at ($1 to N105) which is equivalent to N500 million. However, no budget allocation was released from the Ministry until 2016 with an initial amount of N20,065,400.

“This far, a total sum of N500,242,712 has been received from the Federal Ministry of Transportation in five tranches between 2016 and 2024 to the account of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank on the seed fund for joint implementation of the ECOWAS/ISRT scheme. NEXIM Bank subsequently invested the funds in Money Market Instruments, in a bid to grow the Seed Fund towards meeting future obligations of the ECOWAS/ISRT scheme.

“Accordingly, please note that the sum of N121,986,463.13 has this far been expended on ECOWAS/ISRT scheme implementation, while the cumulative sum of N161,280,641.20 has been earned as income on investments from March 29, 2016 to April 30, 2025. The balance of the seed fund currently stands at N539,556,890.07 as of April 30, 2025.”

In his address, the Permanent Secretary who affirmed that the project is yet to commence, explained that the funds released for the stakeholders including NURTW and other transport unions were approved by the Minister.

He, however, failed to provide relevant documents on the expenditures drawn from the NEXIM account so far.

Speaking earlier, the oAuGF representative, explained that the audit query was in line with Paragraph 112(i) of the Financial Regulations (FR), 2009 states, “The functions of the Accounting Officer shall include: …(b) ensuring that the essential management control tools are put in place to minimize waste and fraud;…” Furthermore, paragraph 415 of the FR 2009 states: ‘The Federal Government requires all officers responsible for expenditure to exercise due economy. Money must not be spent merely because it has been voted.’

The audit observed that a paid voucher with Reference No. FMOT/ABJ/CAP/169 dated 31st March 2021 amounting to N25,177,312 was made to the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) to provide a Seed Fund for the implementation of Economic Community of West African States Inter-States Road Transit (ECOWAS/ISRT) Scheme for the year 2020.”

oAuGF further observed that the amount remitted to the Nigerian Export-Import Bank account by the Ministry has so far risen to N400,177,312 while the expected target is N500 million.

The amount remitted to the Nigerian Export-Import Bank account by the Ministry has So far risen to N400,177,312 while the expected target is N500 million. There was no concrete evidence to show that: (a) the money contributed is presently being put to use (b) (ECOWAS/ISRT) Scheme actually exists, and (c) the Scheme has been ongoing since 2015 till date, and Bank statement and other evidence of actual transfer from NEXIM Bank to ECOWAS was not made available for audit. The above anomalies could be attributed to weaknesses in the internal control system at the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Abuja.

According to the audit report, the risks included loss of public funds and diversion of public funds.

According to the management response to the query, the West African States Inter-State Road Transit Scheme was established by ECOWAS convention to form a market in West African sub-region which would lead to economic development of the region.

The ECOWAS/ISRT Scheme is designed to promote free trade flow of goods among member states: free of duties, taxes, and restrictions while in transit. In addition, the scheme seeks to eliminate the time-wasting escort system and checks the diversion of goods designated to a specific destination.

In its assessment of the response to the audit query, oAuGF argued that the Management’s response to the issue raised but not satisfactory. Therefore, the findings remain valid until the Management implements the recommendations.

Unsatisfied with the management’s response to the audit query, the oAuGF, therefore, mandated the Permanent Secretary to produce to the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly, evidence that the Economic of West African States Inter-State Road Transit (ECOWAS/ISRT) Scheme is existing and on-going.

According to the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly, the sum of N400,177,312 was transferred to NEXIM.

The oAuGF also mandated the Permanent Secretary to recover and remit to the Treasury, the sum of N400,177,312 and forward evidence of remittance to the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly, and v. Otherwise, sanctions relating to irregular payment, failure to manage public funds effectively and gross misconduct as specified in paragraphs 3106, 3115 and 3129 of the Financial Regulations, 2009 respectively, should apply.

To this end, the Committee issued a two-week ultimatum to NEXIM Managing Director/CEO and Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Transportation to provide all the relevant documents for further legislative scrutiny.