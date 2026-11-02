Reps push reforms to unlock huge potential in housing sector

House of Representatives on Monday reiterated its resolve to enact stronger legislation and a comprehensive regulatory framework with a view to unlocking Nigeria’s housing and real estate potential, attracting investment, and improving access to affordable homes.

Chairman, House Committee on Housing & Habitat, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, gave the commitment during a Stakeholders’ Conference on the proposed National Real Estate Regulatory Authority, themed: ‘One vision, one ecosystem, one national housing and real estate’.

While lamenting that the absence of effective regulation, institutional coordination and adequate consumer protection had continued to undermine the growth of the sector, the Kano lawmaker expressed optimism that the proposed National Real Estate Regulatory Authority (NRERA) would address critical gaps and establish clearer standards for industry operators.

ALSO READ: Outdated legal framework obstacle to fire service reform – Tunji-Ojo

He said his assessment of the sector since assuming office as committee chairman revealed that Nigeria had yet to harness a significant proportion of its housing and real estate opportunities because of overlapping institutional responsibilities, regulatory loopholes and the absence of a coordinated national framework.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development does not exercise direct jurisdiction over all agencies and institutions operating within the housing ecosystem, creating gaps that often result in duplication of responsibilities and weak coordination.

In the bid to address the challenge, Hon. Jibrin maintained that regulation must address the responsibilities of both property developers and prospective homeowners, noting that consumer protection should go beyond tackling fraudulent developers to include educating buyers about their financial obligations, economic realities and potential project delivery challenges.

He argued that some homebuyers commit themselves to projects beyond their financial capacity without adequately considering inflation, policy changes and other factors that could affect delivery.

He said the proposed legislation would establish clear operational standards, strengthen accountability, provide dispute-resolution mechanisms and protect unsuspecting Nigerians from fraudulent property transactions.

Hon. Jibrin further observed that, unlike sectors such as oil and gas, telecommunications and power, the real estate industry had continued to operate with significant regulatory gaps, allowing individuals to solicit investments through property brochures without adequate scrutiny of their credentials or capacity to deliver.

He, however, dismissed concerns that the proposed authority would encroach on the constitutional responsibilities of state governments or undermine established professional bodies and government institutions.

“Bill to create the National Housing Regulatory Authority is not going to take over the powers of any state government. We are not going to compete. We are only going to cooperate. And for professional bodies, nobody is taking away your responsibility. It will be protected,” he assured.

He added that the authority would strengthen existing institutions and empower them to discharge their statutory responsibilities.

In his remarks, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Muttaqha Darma, assured that the present administration was intensifying efforts to tackle the structural and institutional challenges affecting the housing sector.

While noting that a previous stakeholder engagement organised by the Ministry in July examined the country’s housing deficit, with estimates indicating a shortfall of more than 15 million housing units, the Minister also highlighted the country’s low mortgage penetration despite its estimated population of about 240 million.

“Our population, as of today, is estimated to be about 240 million. But, as speakers after speakers mentioned, mortgage penetration is very low. It is less than 10 per cent, as against 38 per cent in Malaysia and 40 per cent in South Korea,” Darma said.

He noted that although Nigeria had the Federal Mortgage Bank and other mortgage institutions, access to mortgage financing remained inadequate to meet the country’s housing requirements.

The Minister expressed the Ministry’s support for the proposed regulatory authority, describing it as an opportunity to improve coordination in housing development, real estate investment and mortgage financing.

Also speaking, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang, commended the National Assembly for collaborating with the Executive to address institutional and legal challenges in the housing sector.

He assured participants that the Presidency and Federal Government were prepared to give the proposed legislation a fair and thorough consideration, while urging lawmakers to carefully examine its relationship with the Land Use Act, existing professional regulations and the country’s institutional framework.

Dr. Takang warned against excessive regulation that could discourage private investment or increase government recurrent expenditure.

“To what extent are we going to address the regulation of practice in this sector? To what extent are we also going to ensure that the sector is not over-regulated? And how do we create this new agency and fit it into the existing structure of government in a way that we do not expand the recurrent expenditure framework of government?” he queried.

In his keynote address, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, advocated a centralised and digitised real estate administrative system to simplify property transactions, strengthen public confidence and make Nigeria’s property market more attractive to domestic and international investors.

He highlighted the need to link property ownership records with verified identities and establish reliable digital connections between buyers and sellers to curb fraud, multiple ownership claims and land disputes.

“Nigeria does not lack property. Nigeria lacks enough property trust,” Hon. Tajudeen declared, arguing that effective regulation would protect legitimate businesses, prevent exploitation, and create the confidence required to attract long-term investment.