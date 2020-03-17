Reps protest against proposed draconian NGO legislation

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday kicked against the enactment of draconian legislation which seeks to gag the activities of civil society and non-governmental Organisations in Nigeria.

The lawmakers who opposed the bill sponsored by Abbas Tajudeen (APC-Kaduna) warned against conceptualization of anti-people’s legislation which could suppress citizens’ rights as guaranteed by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

As stipulated in Clause 50 of the bill, which proposed 2 years imprisonment and N500,000 fine or both on any person who did not register its NGO with the proposed Commission as well as any person who run a civil society and notifies “any other person not involved in that civil society by whatever means of communication,” in contravention of sections 44 to 48 of the Bill.

In his lead debate, Hon. Tajudeen explained that the bill seeks to ensure put in place a coordinated regulation of the organisations for the purpose of “straightening their capacities to promote democracy and development” in Nigeria.

The lawmaker who alleged that some of the CSOs and NGOs are “used to perpetrate fraud and crimes,” opined that the establishment of the commission will ensure they operate within the confines of the law.

He added that the proposed Commission “will also ensure accountability and transparency. Some of them cease to exist after obtaining funds while some convert the funds for personal use, leading donor agencies to blacklist Nigerians.”

However, other lawmakers who spoke during the heated debate vehemently opposed the intendment of the bill which they described as draconian legislation.

While venting his view, Hon. Bamidele Salam who opposed the intendment of the bill, argued that the multiplication of existing laws as it has been taken care of by the Companies and Allied Matters Act which was passed recently by the House.

Hon. Salam (PDP-Osun) who stressed the need for the National Assembly to always protect the rights of Nigerians to assemble freely, argued that “parts of this bill seeks to trample on that right.

“The whole essence of the bill is an attempt to muzzle free speech. It is not one we should allow because it will infringe on the rights of Nigerians, and we are talking about reducing the cost of governance,” he said

Also speaking, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta (PDP-Abia) argued that passing the bill will amount to gagging the NGOs and CSOs.

Hon. Nkem-Abonta, a former chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions who warned the House to discountenance the proposed legislation, maintained that: “this bill will throw more confusion as I do not see the ill it intends to cure. The problem of Nigerians is not civil societies.”

While venting his view, Hon. Solomon Maren urged the House to withdraw the bill without delay.

On his part, Hon. Haman Hembe (APGA-Benue) also argued that the passage of the bill will be draconian, hence the House to jettison it.

With the overwhelming opposition against the bill, the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Tajudeen resolved to withdraw the bill from further debate.