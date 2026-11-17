The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate the recurrent vandalism of transmission towers belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), amid concerns over threats to national electricity infrastructure and grid stability.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Lanre Okunlola during plenary on Tuesday.

Okunlola raised concerns over the destruction of critical transmission infrastructure and its implications for electricity supply, national security and the economy.

While moving the motion, Okunlola drew the attention of the House to a report published by THISDAY newspaper on October 29, 2026, which disclosed that 10 transmission towers had been vandalised within five months along the Kano-Bauchi, Kano-Katsina and Kano-Kaduna 330kV transmission lines.

He noted that TCN and NDPHC operate critical components of Nigeria’s national electricity transmission network, describing the facilities as vital national assets essential to power supply, economic development and national security.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the destruction of transmission towers and the theft of their components could undermine grid stability, disrupt electricity supply, expose the public to serious safety hazards and impose substantial unbudgeted repair costs on the Federal Government.

He further warned that the recurring incidents pointed to possible systemic weaknesses in surveillance, security architecture, intelligence gathering, asset management and the enforcement of existing laws.

Okunlola stressed the need to ensure accountability for public funds spent on repairing and replacing vandalised infrastructure, while calling for measures to dismantle the illicit market for stolen electricity transmission components.

In its resolutions, the House agreed to invite relevant security and law enforcement agencies to provide updates on investigations, arrests and prosecutions connected with the reported incidents, subject to applicable laws and the independence of judicial proceedings.

The agencies are also expected to examine the effectiveness of existing regulatory and enforcement controls governing the purchase, sale and recycling of stolen transmission components and recommend measures to tackle the illegal trade.

The House mandated its Committees on Public Assets and Power to investigate the reported vandalism of the 10 transmission towers along the affected 330kV lines, as well as other incidents involving critical national electricity transmission infrastructure.

The committees are to invite the Minister of Power, the Managing Director of TCN and the Managing Director of NDPHC to brief them on the circumstances surrounding the incidents, the extent of the damage, estimated financial losses, the status of repairs and preventive measures adopted.

They are also to request both companies to submit comprehensive reports covering incidents of transmission infrastructure vandalism from January 2024 to date.

The reports are expected to detail affected locations, damaged assets, repair and replacement costs, emergency procurements and the status of remedial actions.

The committees will further ascertain the total financial implications of the vandalism, including repair costs, replacement expenditure, emergency procurement and demonstrable economic losses resulting from disruptions to electricity transmission.

They are also expected to assess the adequacy of existing security arrangements, surveillance systems, maintenance procedures and risk assessments for transmission towers and associated facilities.

The House further directed the committees to recommend comprehensive measures to strengthen the protection of critical national electricity infrastructure through improved surveillance, routine inspections, intelligence sharing, community engagement and inter-agency coordination.

The committees are expected to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.