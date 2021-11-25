Reps probe utilisation of over N200bn spent on construction of Lokoja-Benin federal road since 1999

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, unveiled plans to investigate the utilisation of over N200 billion approved for the construction of Lokoja – Benin federal road.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Johnson Egwakhide Oghuma, who called for the House intervention.

The lawmaker who stressed the need for the House to exert its powers as encapsulated in Section 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), expressed concern over the state of the Lokoja-Benin federal highway awarded since 1999 and scheduled to be completed next month.

“The House notes that the dualisation of Lokoja–Benin Federal Highway from Obajana junction to Benin, Edo State was awarded to a consortium of contractors in 1999 with a completion date of December 2021.

“The House also notes that over N200 billion has been budgeted from 1999 to 2021 in addition to the various loans and interventions projects such as SUKUK, among others.

“The House is aware that the road is a major highway connecting routes from the North to East, South-South and Western parts of Nigeria.

“The House is dismayed that the Lokoja–Benin Section is now a death trap as people can no longer travel safely and what was a three-hour trip has now become a whole day’s journey and sometimes impassable.

“The House is concerned that if no urgent intervention to construct the Lokoja to Benin road is taken lives, goods and worth billions of naira will be destroyed.

“The House is desirous of the need to unearth the latent and obvious reasons behind the total abandonment of the road projected for completion in December 2021,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Works and Finance to investigate the slow state of works on the Lokoja–Benin federal highway compared to the colossal amounts budgeted and expended on the highway and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

