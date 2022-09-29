Reps probe utilisation of loan for failed Abuja-Mararaba federal road

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, called for an investigation into the utilisation of a multi-billion naira loan for the construction Masaka–Mararraba–Nyanya–Kugbo–Abacha Barrack road.

According to the concerned lawmakers, Federal Government under the public-private-partnership (PPP) arrangement, procured a loan for the rehabilitation of the road.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Jonathan Gbwefi who observed that the failed portions of the road require urgent maintenance by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

In the bid to alleviate the sufferings of motorists and commuters, the House urged Federal Government to urgently rehabilitate the road without further delay.

In his lead debate, Hon. Gbwefi who solicited the House intervention noted that the Masaka–Mararraba–Nyanya–Kugbo–Abacha road is a major road with frequent vehicular movement and being the only access road through which workers and businessmen and women ply to the Federal Capital Territory to carry out their various activities.

“The House is aware that this federal road is the only road that connects the North Central and the North East to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The House is also aware that about 70 per cent of Federal Government workers, business class and inter-state commuters plying the routes spend four to five hours daily to and from their Offices and other business ventures.

“The House is concerned that the potholes and failed sections of the road particularly from Masaka, new Nyanya, Mararraba, building material, road safety junction and sharp corner axis have compounded the traffic situation on that road.

“The House is also concerned that the deplorable state of the road occasioned by erosion as a result of frequent rainfall has created unprecedented hold-ups and incessant accidents on the road.

“The House is worried that the rainy season has worsened the deplorable state of the road thereby, causing more hardships for residents and the road users who lost quality man-hour in traffic congestion,” he noted.

On his part, Hon Ari Abdulmumin called for the expansion of the road during its rehabilitation process of the road.

In his view, the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu, made a clarification as the former Chairman, House Committee on Work, observed that the project does not fall solely within the purview of the ministry of works or the FERMA as the government had entered into a public-private-partnership, and a loan was procured for the rehabilitation of the road.

He, therefore, called for a substantive investigation by the House Committee on works on what went wrong with the partnership as well as how the loan was utilised and to get back to the House within 3 weeks, in order to ensure further financial losses are not incurred.

While speaking, Hon Ossai Nicholas Ossai clarified that a loan was actually procured and two-thirds of the money had been released, so there is a need for clarification on the utilisation of the loan.





He, therefore, called for funding of the rehabilitation while the investigation is being done so as to ease the suffering of people plying the road.

He further proposed that the House Committee on Works and that on Treaties/Agreement should investigate the utilisation of the procured loan.

In his intervention, the Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, who applauded the sponsor of the motion however wondered what happens if that same portion had been provided for by the loan, does the government get a reimbursement?

To this end, Hon Okechukwu urged that the rehabilitation can commence while the investigation is going on, and whoever is found culpable can be called to account.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Reps probe utilisation of loan for failed Abuja-Mararaba federal road

Reps probe utilisation of loan for failed Abuja-Mararaba federal road