Reps probe tank farms within residential areas, encroachment of right way

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the level of compliance with all Rights of Way in Nigeria, citing of Oil and Gas Stations as well as Tank Farms within residential areas.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Chike John Okafor (APC-Imo), who called for the House intervention in addressing the life-threatening development.

He said: “The House notes that Right of Way is a type of easement or access granted or reserved over land for usage purposes such as Highways, Railways Transportation, Electricity Transmission lines, Oil and Gas Pipelines, distance for citing of Oil and Gas Stations, Canals and Flood Plains and any encroachment or abuse constitutes a great danger and puts the lives of many innocent people at risk.

“The House also notes the reoccurring pipeline fire disasters in almost all the states in Nigeria with devastating effects, high casualty rates and untold hardships to Nigerians, a situation which has been alleged to be mostly linked to the abuse of pipeline right of way by individuals, organizations and corporate bodies as the safety distance zone (Right of way) remains between 600 and 700 feet, which is being flagrantly abused.

“The House further notes the indiscriminate and hazardous citing of Oil and Gas Stations as well as Tank Farms within and around residential areas against the approved distance of safety and prevention of health hazards, with the recent Ijegun Tank Farm and Magodo Gas Plant explosions which recorded a loss of lives and destruction of properties due to their locations within residential areas.

“The House is aware that there are over 400 Filling Stations located within and around residential buildings in Nigeria and pollution from Petrol stations could contaminate buildings as far as 100 meters and a minimum safety distance of 50 meters is required but regrettably, this has constantly been abused and the situation calls for urgent attention.

“The House is concerned that the indiscriminate violation of Power Lines Right of Way portends great danger as the mandatory safety distance of 11 meters for 12-33KVA lines (5.5 Meters on both sides) while 30 meters should be observed on 132KVA line (i.e.15 meters on both sides) is not being observed for 330KVA line (i.e. 25 meters on both sides) has not been obeyed and the situation remains hazardous.

“The House is also aware that Communications cable lines and accessories have an approved safety area of 5 meters from structures, trading, hawking and other human activities but it is unfortunate that such space has been under great abuse and there is an urgent need to look at the environmental impact assessments carried out while the cables were being laid, in line with the approved international safety standards.

“The House is aware that the rail transportation constitutes a huge and important investment in the transportation sector, it is on record that the Railway Right of Way has been under gross abuse and encroachment and Railway safety zones have been converted to trading spots and structures illegally erected within the railway line safety zone against the 30–50 meters’ safety distance to the rail track.

“The House is cognizant that all Rights of Way were lawfully created for ease of operations and smooth running of various sectors and businesses and as such, any encroachment in those areas of safety is hazardous and portends great danger to lives and properties,” he noted.

To this end, the House resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate compliance with Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Pipelines Right of Way, citing of Tanks Farms, Oil and Gas Stations within and around Residential buildings in the country, Electricity Power Lines, Communication Cable Lines, Railway Lines, Highways and the role of all relevant approving and enforcement Government Agencies to prevent future disaster and report back within 6 weeks for further legislative action.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE