Reps probe security agencies over destruction of seized oil vessels

The House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled plans to investigate the circumstances leading to the security agencies’ decision to set ablaze oil vessels allegedly involved in oil theft.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent national importance sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Akpan Luke observed that the destroyed oil vessels should have been used as evidence during prosecution.

Hon. Luke observed that oil theft is a problem that has “existed for a long time in the Niger Delta and has caused serious environmental degradation of the region and has negatively impacted the revenue generation of Nigeria, causing the country to lose 470,000 barrels per day amounting to $700 million monthly, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

“The House as well notes that there have been several new reports that high-powered technology is applied in the stealing of crude oil (particularly at Forcados line) and transported through a

four-kilometre pipeline to a platform in the sea with as many as 200 barrels of crude oil reported having been stolen every day from the location since 2014.

“The House appreciates the responsiveness of the private security firm (Tantita Security Services) in curbing oil theft which led to apprehending an illegal oil bunkering vessel and handing the same to the security agency.

“The House is disturbed about the reported destruction of the said vessel by security operatives instead of preserving the same evidence for prosecution purposes,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated the joint committees on Petroleum (Upstream), Security & Intelligence to conduct an investigation of the circumstances and reason for the destruction of the illegal oil bunkering vessel by the security operatives instead of preserving it for evidentiary use in the prosecution of the matter.

The joint committee is expected to report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

Recall that the Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade has faulted the Nigerian military for setting ablaze the vessel laden with stolen crude oil intercepted by operatives of the

privately-contracted pipeline surveillance team, Tantita Security Services.

