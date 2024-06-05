Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed grief over the recurring killings of personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other paramilitary agencies across the country.

Worried by the ugly development, the lawmakers who condemned the incidences underscored the need to investigate the recent brutal attack on military personnel at a checkpoint at Obikabia Junction in Aba, Abia state, where five soldiers were horrendously murdered by suspected gunmen.

The resolution was passed after a motion sponsored by Hon. Abubakar Yalleman was adopted under ‘Matter of urgent national importance’.

In his lead debate, Hon. Yalleman observed with deep sadness the needless and gruesome murder of military personnel who are often on peace missions across the country.

“The House also notes that this act of attacking and killing military personnel is often carried out through surprise attacks on military formations, including checkpoints and even those on routine patrols.

“The House is saddened by the recent brutal attack on military personnel at a checkpoint at Obikabia Junction in Aba, Abia state where five soldiers were horrendously murdered by suspected gunmen.

“The House is also saddened that the perpetrators of the act destroyed and burnt down the military vehicles at the checkpoint while some soldier narrowly escaped with gunshot injuries.

“The House is aware that these military personnel were on a peace mission in their service to their fatherland and ensuring the security of lives and property in that area.

“The House is distressed that this form of attack and killing of military personnel by gunmen in the South East and other parts of Nigeria has the potential of dampening the morale of our Armed Forces, endangering the lives and property of Nigerians, and affecting the war on insecurity which has so far recorded some successes.

“The House is worried that it could also lead to retaliatory attack by the military and cause huge collateral damage on the people,” the lawmaker noted.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, who condemned the sad incident, said: “Our very priced assets who sacrifice day and night to keep Nigeria safe are randomly killed by non-state actors. Mr Speaker, it is indeed very sad. These killings are provocative to the Armed Forces.”

However, he commended the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, for his swift intervention, saying: “Information reaching us is that you visited the people, you commiserated with the families of the slain, and you also raised money to douse the tension, which is extremely high.

“This non- kinetic approach of yours is very commendable. Mr. President has also intervened. He promised to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book. However, this killings have become a daily occurrence and it must stop.”

On his part, Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi said: “We appreciate the position of Mr. President and Mr. Speaker. We are here speaking against insecurity and institution responsible for the protection of lives and properties of the citizens of this country are being demoralized by being killed on daily basis, not only in the East, West or anywhere in the entire Nigeria.

“On a daily basis, they must kill a Police officer in the course of his duty to protect the lives and properties of the citizens of this country. They kill Civil Defence on a daily basis. They kill the Land Army on a daily basis, who are the front of the war. They kill the Air Force. They kill the Navy.

“If Nigerians, and we their representatives, are advocating for the security of this country and we don’t give priority, we don’t protect those people that are standing from morning till evening at the checkpoint, leaving their families way far away from them, we kill them on daily basis, this is not acceptable.”

He therefore underscored the need for members of the Parliament to educate their Constituents and “supporting government’s effort to deal ruthlessly with any community that are found to be killing our security agencies on daily basis.

“We want to hold them accountable for discharge of their responsibilities, we want their morale to be boosted. We want Nigeria to live in peace, we want farmers to go to farm and farm. We want people within the town, in the North, in the west to do their business in a protected environment and yet we kill the people that protect us,” he lamented.

He maintained that: “it is high time to support the government to deal with those criminals.”

After observing a minute silence for the soul of the five military personnel killed in this horrendous incident, the House mandated the security agencies to conduct a thorough and wholesome investigation into the circumstances that led to this heartless, gruesome and despicable murder while exercising restraint in the application of military force on civilians.

The House also mandated its Committee on Defence to interface with the Armed Forces of Nigeria to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.