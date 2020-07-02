Reps probe NDDC, Contractors over abandoned N6.5bn contract after payment of over N3.15bn mobilization fees

The House of Representatives on Thursday expressed unveiled plans to investigate the N6.5 billion contract awarded by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the construction of shoreline protection aimed at curbing floods arising from the Atlantic Ocean Surge, in Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo State.

In line with its resolution which was passed in response to the motion on the ‘Need to rescue the people of Ayetoro in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State from floods arising from the Atlantic Ocean surge,’ sponsored by Hon. Kolade Victor Akinjo, the House resolved to summon management teams of NDDC, Gallet Nigeria Limited and Dredging Atlantic Limited (DAL) to appear before the House Committee on NDDC to explain the abandonment of the shoreline protection contract.

In his lead debate, Hon. Akinjo who called for the House intervention lamented that as at 17th March 2020, Ayetoro, an oil-producing community occupying the Atlantic Coastline of lIaje Local Government Area of Ondo State was completely overrun by a tempestuous oceanic surge, with massive destruction of properties and fortunes washed away into the Atlantic Ocean.

According to him, sometime in 2004, persistent cry for rescue by the ecologically devastated people of the oil-rich community caught the attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which awarded a contract for building shoreline protection to Gallet Nig. Ltd for N2.4 billion and a mobilization fee of N650 million was paid with a completion period of 18 months but no job was done.

He also observed that following the termination of the contract after four years on the grounds of non-performance, the NDDC re-awarded same to Dredging Atlantic Limited (DAL) at a cost of N6.5 billion with payment of mobilization fee of N2.5 billion which is about 40% of the total contract sum, also regrettably, no work was done despite the financial commitment of the Federal Government to the shoreline protection for the community, almost two decades after the initial award.

ALSO READ: The Most Good Looking Nigerian Female Celebrities

“The House also notes that the raging Ocean surge that is now on the verge of destroying the entire community can be attributed, inter alia, to the oil exploration and exploitation activities and opening up of canals to the Atlantic Ocean by oil companies.

“The House is worried about global warming, climate change and most importantly, failure on the part of the government to provide shoreline protection or embankment to protect the community from the Ocean surge, leading to the destruction of many houses including public facilities, resultantly rendering almost all the inhabitants of the area homeless and paralyzing socio-economic activities of the people.

“The House is aware that Ayetoro, apart from contributing its quota to the national economy through oil production, is of great historical and tourism importance to the nation as the first community to successfully practise communism in Nigeria.

“The House is concerned that schools, including primary, secondary and technical have been submerged thereby making learning under the circumstance practically impossible.

“The House is also concerned that apart from the resultant socio-economic paralysis of the farming and fishing activities of the people, the situation now also poses serious security, health and extinction threats to the extent that the affected Community are being forced to take refuge on jetties, boats and other structures for survival.

“The House is cognizant that if urgent measures are not taken to address the ocean surge, the entire community, with its rich historical antecedents may soon go into extinction,” he noted.

To this end, the House urged Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Ecological Fund Office, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and Ministry of Environment to urgently intervene in the plight of Ayetoro community by providing relief materials and temporary abode for the victims of the ocean surge.

The House also urged Federal Government through relevant MDAs to provide a permanent solution to the devastating effects of the ocean surge by way construction of shoreline protection, just as it stressed the need for the present administration to revisit the abandoned shoreline protection contract and re-award same to a company with proven capabilities in the interest of the affected community.

In the same vein, the House called on the Federal Government to install Early Warning Signal Technology so as to protect all coastline communities in Nigeria from the threat of Atlantic Ocean surges and mandated the Committees on Environment, NDDC, Climate Change, Ecological Fund and Emergency and Disaster Preparedness to liaise with all relevant agencies with a view to finding a permanent solution to the menacing ocean surge and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Accordingly, the House mandated the Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story

APC: Buni-Led Caretaker Committee Promises True Reconciliation

As part of measure to make progress on its mandate in reconciling all factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee has promised to embark on genuine reconciliation of all party leaders and members ahead of the planned convention… Read Full Story

NITDA Can Finance Nigeria’s Annual Budget ―Reps Public Account

The House of Representatives says the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has the wherewithal to finance the country’s annual budget if given the necessary environment… Read Full Story

No Fee Is Charged For NIS Recruitment ― CG

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned applicants against patronising fake recruitment sites as no fee was charged for NIS recruitment. The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, gave the warning in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Sunday James… Read Full Story

Inside Ibadan Slums Where Water Scarcity, Open Defecation Thwart Efforts At Ending COVID-19 Pandemic

Ibadan, Nigeria’s third most populous city, wears rusted zinc-roof like a royal hat. Weak bricks, cracked and patchy walls are strewn all about the outskirts of the city. The waft of open sewage soaks the air… Read Full Story

Buhari To Perform Virtual Flag-Off Of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, conduct a virtual flag-off of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline construction project, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said… Read Full Story

Whistleblower Allegation Of $1bn In Unity Bank Account False ― NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has refuted claims that it has an account containing $1bn in Unity Bank Plc. In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, Jatto Adams, the agency said that the account number being peddled in public glare by the whistleblower… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Over 2 Million Transport Workers In Critical Condition —Wabba

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has cried out that over two million of the congress affiliate members in the road transport sector are worst hit by the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown; and are in critical condition, dying in silence… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Demolition Of Nigeria’s High Commission In Ghana

A Ghanaian citizen recently attacked the Nigerian High Commission in the country, demolishing a part of it. Expectedly, the action caused ripples in the diplomatic circles, with some observers wondering what such an action portended for the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, which was until then presumably chummy… Read Full Story

Ending The Cable Tv Profiteering

It was like a movie, watching the proceedings of the Ad Hoc Committee set up by the House of Representatives, to probe the hike of subscription rates by cable television service providers. The Chairman of the said Committee, Hon Unyime Idem, took me back to my Aluta days at Obafemi Awolowo University… Read Full Story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE